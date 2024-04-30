Will There Be a Made In Abyss Season 3?

Made in Abyss is a beautifully dark and incredibly poignant fantasy series that has developed a strong cult following. With two seasons and a movie already having been released, and fans anxious for more of this twisted and brutal world, here’s everything you need to know about a potential third season.

Is Made In Abyss Getting a Season 3?

Let’s cut to the chase. Made in Abyss will indeed be getting a third season, but we don’t know when it’ll actually be released.

For those unaware, the story of Made in Abyss revolves around a young girl named Riko. Her mom was an explorer who disappeared while diving into the eponymous abyss and was never seen again. No one has ever made it to the bottom of it, but after encountering a strange robot boy named Reg who claims to have been from the bottom of the abyss, Riko decides to enter it with Reg and hopefully find her mother. It’s a one-way journey though due to the monsters and curses that are inflicted upon people who try to leave, and we’ve spent the past two seasons venturing deeper and deeper into the pit, with the stunning second season ending with our heroes in the sixth layer of the abyss, past the point of no return.

As of January 2023, a third season of Made in Abyss was formally announced, but chances are likely that it’s going to be a long time until we see anything from it. So far, between the first two seasons and the movie, Made in Abyss has adapted about ten volumes worth of source material from the manga, with the second season covering a hefty five volumes. There are currently twelve volumes in the series and each new chapter is published at a glacial pace. For example, the wait between the two most recent chapters was about seven months.

Given that there are barely two volumes worth of material from when the last season was released, it’s going to be quite some time before we have any confirmation of a release date for the third season. That being said, it’s not impossible for the crew at Kinema Citrus to release a third season that has a filler, or non-canon, storyline. However, given how faithful the series has been so far to the manga, that seems highly unlikely. By all accounts, it seems like it’s going to be a long wait until we see Season 3 of Made in Abyss.

