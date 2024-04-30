Higan Ninja Kamui
Image via E&H Production
Ninja Kamui Total Episodes Confirmed

Fans had previously believed that Ninja Kamui, Adult Swim’s Toonami’s newest addition, was going to be only 12 episodes. The good news is fans will be able to have more content to binge because 12 episodes just aren’t enough to cover this story.

How Many Episodes Does Ninja Kamui Have?

Ninja Kamui will have 13 episodes and not the previously believed 12. Fans can watch each episode on Adult Swim’s website, HBO Max, or Amazon Prime. New episodes will be released on the Toonami cable network on Saturdays. Afterward, streaming services will release episodes on the Sunday after. However, fans will need a cable network log-in to use the Adult Swim website so the best options are HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

Ninja Kamui Episode List

Ninja Kamui
Image via E&H Production

The following is the complete list of episodes and their original air dates for Ninja Kamui. Each episode has an insert song which is also listed for those who want to keep listening to them.

Episode TitleInsert SongOriginal Air Date
“Episode 1”“Stillness”by Steve MemmoloFebruary 10, 2024
“Episode 2”“Erupt” By Michael “Kasper” AbruzzeseFebruary 17, 2024
“Episode 3”“We Gon’ Do Thi$” by ChezFebruary 24, 2024
“Episode 4”“Bitter Sweet” by Steve MemmoloMarch 2, 2024
“Episode 5”“Legend Begin” by Michael “Kasper” AbruzzeseMarch 9, 2024
“Episode 6”“Super Vocano” By Toft WillinghamMarch 16, 2023
“Episode 7”“Super Vocano” By Toft WillinghamMarch 23, 2023
“Episode 8”“Bitter Sweet” by Steve MemmoloMarch 30, 2024
“Episode 9”“Legend Begin” by Michael “Kasper” Abruzzese
“Bitter Sweet” by Steve Memmolo		April 6, 2024
“Episode 10”N/AApril 13, 2024
“Episode 11”N/AApril 20, 2024
“Episode 12”N/AApril 27, 2024
Episode 13TBDMay 4, 2024

For more anime and manga content, check out our Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 recap if you don’t mind the spoilers.

