Ninja Kamui Total Episodes Confirmed

Fans had previously believed that Ninja Kamui, Adult Swim’s Toonami’s newest addition, was going to be only 12 episodes. The good news is fans will be able to have more content to binge because 12 episodes just aren’t enough to cover this story.

How Many Episodes Does Ninja Kamui Have?

Ninja Kamui will have 13 episodes and not the previously believed 12. Fans can watch each episode on Adult Swim’s website, HBO Max, or Amazon Prime. New episodes will be released on the Toonami cable network on Saturdays. Afterward, streaming services will release episodes on the Sunday after. However, fans will need a cable network log-in to use the Adult Swim website so the best options are HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

Ninja Kamui Episode List

The following is the complete list of episodes and their original air dates for Ninja Kamui. Each episode has an insert song which is also listed for those who want to keep listening to them.

Episode Title Insert Song Original Air Date “Episode 1” “Stillness”by Steve Memmolo February 10, 2024 “Episode 2” “Erupt” By Michael “Kasper” Abruzzese February 17, 2024 “Episode 3” “We Gon’ Do Thi$” by Chez February 24, 2024 “Episode 4” “Bitter Sweet” by Steve Memmolo March 2, 2024 “Episode 5” “Legend Begin” by Michael “Kasper” Abruzzese March 9, 2024 “Episode 6” “Super Vocano” By Toft Willingham March 16, 2023 “Episode 7” “Super Vocano” By Toft Willingham March 23, 2023 “Episode 8” “Bitter Sweet” by Steve Memmolo March 30, 2024 “Episode 9” “Legend Begin” by Michael “Kasper” Abruzzese

“Bitter Sweet” by Steve Memmolo April 6, 2024 “Episode 10” N/A April 13, 2024 “Episode 11” N/A April 20, 2024 “Episode 12” N/A April 27, 2024 “Episode 13“ TBD May 4, 2024

