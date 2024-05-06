It appeared as if the current Dragon Ball manga was going to continue despite the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama. However, things are still in flux, and there are more questions than answers when it comes to the series’ status. So, is Dragon Ball Super coming back?

Recommended Videos

Is Dragon Ball Super Coming Back? Answered

The last chapter of Super, Chapter 103, was released on March 20, 2024, a few weeks after Toriyama’s passing. At the time, digital publisher MANGA Plus listed May 20, 2024, as Chapter 104’s release date. However, that date has since been removed, and the series is now listed as being on hiatus.

Without any other information to go on, it’s difficult to say whether Super will return. Toyotarou and the rest of the creative team are likely taking time to grieve their mentor and friend, and even if they decide to continue the series, it may be a while before the next chapter comes out. And what makes that an extra hard pill to swallow is that the manga left off in a really interesting place.

Related: How Many Episodes Of Dragon Ball Super Are There? Answered

Where Did the Super Manga Leave Off?

With the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in the rearview, the Z Fighters are trying to gauge just how powerful Gohan’s Beast form is as they prepare for their next confrontation with Frieza. Gohan heads to Beerus’ planet to spar with his father, Goku, and Broly, who joined the gang after the events of his movie. Gohan more than holds his own, proving he’s finally living up to his potential and becoming one of the strongest Saiyans in the universe.

And that’s whether Dragon Ball Super is coming back. For anyone interested in reading up to Chapter 103, head over to MANGA Plus.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more