Vegeta and Goku grapple at Super Saiyan Blue
Category:
Anime & Manga

How Many Episodes Of Dragon Ball Super Are There? Answered

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|
Published: May 1, 2024 12:38 am

Nearly 20 years after Dragon Ball Z, Akira Toriyama’s beloved story received a direct sequel with Dragon Ball Super. Premiering in 2015, Super replaced Dragon Ball GT as the canonical continuation of DBZ, set within DBZ’s ten-year time-jump. Globally popular, Dragon Ball Super has its own impressive episode count.

Recommended Videos

Dragon Ball Super ran from 2015-2018, with the anime series commissioned after the Dragon Ball franchise was revived by the anime films Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection “F”. Rather than following a traditional season structure, with periodic production breaks between storylines, Dragon Ball Super echoed DBZ’s release strategy by airing new episodes weekly throughout its three-year run, with virtually no breaks. Here is how many episodes of Dragon Ball Super there are in all.

How Many Episodes of Dragon Ball Super Are There?

Goku in Dragon Ball Super as Super Saiyan Blue

On the air for 32 months, Dragon Ball Super ran for 131 episodes in total. Like preceding Dragon Ball series, Super is divided into groups of storylines, or sagas, throughout its run. Super was divided into five main sagas, with the first two in the series adapting the events of Battle of Gods and Resurrection “F” while adding its own narrative material to the overarching story. The adapted material from the movies ends with Episode 27, leaving 104 episodes of an all-new story for Dragon Ball Super.

Continuing the story of Dragon Ball Super are two canonical anime films, Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, each of which debuting after the conclusion of the anime series. Similarly, Toriyama and his longtime collaborator Toyotarou have continued the story beyond the finale episode of the Dragon Ball Super anime in a manga series until Toriyama’s untimely passing in March 2024.

For those looking forward to more Dragon Ball on television, the new anime series Dragon Ball Daima is expected to premiere in 2024, with Toriyama heavily involved with the show’s creation. Even 40 years later, the future Dragon Ball remains bright, both with Dragon Ball Super and beyond.

Post Tag:
dragon ball super
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Ninja Kamui Original Language Confirmed
Ninja Kamui title
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Ninja Kamui Original Language Confirmed
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 1, 2024
Read Article Will There Be Spy X Family Season 3?
Anya smiles between her parents
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will There Be Spy X Family Season 3?
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 1, 2024
Read Article How to Watch All One Piece Movies in Order
An image showing Luffy and Shanks facing away from each other against a cloudy backdrop. The image is part of a guide on how to watch all the One Piece movies in order.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How to Watch All One Piece Movies in Order
Escapist Staff and others Escapist Staff and others Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ninja Kamui Original Language Confirmed
Ninja Kamui title
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Ninja Kamui Original Language Confirmed
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 1, 2024
Read Article Will There Be Spy X Family Season 3?
Anya smiles between her parents
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will There Be Spy X Family Season 3?
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 1, 2024
Read Article How to Watch All One Piece Movies in Order
An image showing Luffy and Shanks facing away from each other against a cloudy backdrop. The image is part of a guide on how to watch all the One Piece movies in order.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How to Watch All One Piece Movies in Order
Escapist Staff and others Escapist Staff and others Apr 30, 2024
Author
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.