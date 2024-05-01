How Many Episodes Of Dragon Ball Super Are There? Answered

Nearly 20 years after Dragon Ball Z, Akira Toriyama’s beloved story received a direct sequel with Dragon Ball Super. Premiering in 2015, Super replaced Dragon Ball GT as the canonical continuation of DBZ, set within DBZ’s ten-year time-jump. Globally popular, Dragon Ball Super has its own impressive episode count.

Dragon Ball Super ran from 2015-2018, with the anime series commissioned after the Dragon Ball franchise was revived by the anime films Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection “F”. Rather than following a traditional season structure, with periodic production breaks between storylines, Dragon Ball Super echoed DBZ’s release strategy by airing new episodes weekly throughout its three-year run, with virtually no breaks. Here is how many episodes of Dragon Ball Super there are in all.

How Many Episodes of Dragon Ball Super Are There?

On the air for 32 months, Dragon Ball Super ran for 131 episodes in total. Like preceding Dragon Ball series, Super is divided into groups of storylines, or sagas, throughout its run. Super was divided into five main sagas, with the first two in the series adapting the events of Battle of Gods and Resurrection “F” while adding its own narrative material to the overarching story. The adapted material from the movies ends with Episode 27, leaving 104 episodes of an all-new story for Dragon Ball Super.

Continuing the story of Dragon Ball Super are two canonical anime films, Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, each of which debuting after the conclusion of the anime series. Similarly, Toriyama and his longtime collaborator Toyotarou have continued the story beyond the finale episode of the Dragon Ball Super anime in a manga series until Toriyama’s untimely passing in March 2024.

For those looking forward to more Dragon Ball on television, the new anime series Dragon Ball Daima is expected to premiere in 2024, with Toriyama heavily involved with the show’s creation. Even 40 years later, the future Dragon Ball remains bright, both with Dragon Ball Super and beyond.

