What Comes After Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball is one of the most iconic franchises ever, and when you start binging this iconic show you’re going to get to a point that leaves you wondering what’s next. That point typically comes after the conclusion of Dragon Ball Super.

What Happens After Dragon Ball Super?

As far as the canon story goes, there is nothing officially attached to take place after the stories in the Dragon Ball Super manga, however, there is a newer anime series set to launch called Dragon Ball Daima. This is the next Dragon Ball series, but it is set before Super so it could not be considered a continuation of the series.

Anime fans looking for what to watch after the Dragon Ball Super series can check out the two movies Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as these take place after the events of the show.

Given the passing of Akira Toriyama, it isn’t clear whether there will be anything released after Super ever again, but those who only watched the anime and are hoping for more still have a lot of adventures to check out in the manga. While the anime ran for just one season the manga has gone far past where those episodes covered.

There are differences between the Dragon Ball Super manga and the anime, especially in how the movies are handled. While both Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero were released before being drawn in the manga, both stories have been worked into the overall canon.

While we might not get anything attached to Dragon Ball Super directly, we could see Toei Animation create its own series rooted in the franchise as they did with Dragon Ball GT back in the day. Given the power of the brand, this is a strong possibility, but we’d hope that they’ll stick to adapting the work of Toriyama completely instead.

Fortunately even if Dragon Ball Super is the final story in the Dragon Ball series there’s so much to go back and binge so fans should have no shortage of content to lose their minds over.

