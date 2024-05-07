The wait is finally over and My Hero Academia Season 7 is finally here, with the superhero story’s stakes escalating. Among the most powerful characters to leap into action in Season 7 is Star and Stripe. Here is everything you need to know about Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia.

Recommended Videos

Adapting Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series of the same name, My Hero Academia expanded beyond Japan to a more international scope at the end of its sixth season. As the twisted All For One led his fellow supervillains across Japan, the American Pro Hero Star and Stripe decided to intervene, leading to her playing a major role in the seventh season. Here is who Star and Stripe is and her role in My Hero Academia.

Who Is Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia Explained

Star and Stripe is the Pro Hero alter ego of Cathleen Bate, who, as a child, along with her family, was saved by All Might while he was studying abroad. Because of this pivotal moment and inspired by All Might’s example, Cathleen decided to become a Pro Hero herself — even going as far as to model her appearance to resemble his. When Cathleen developed her own Quirk, or superpower, she used it to grant herself a superhuman physique similar to All Might as she created the Pro Hero persona of Star and Stripe.

Star and Stripe’s Quirk, called New Order, lets her manipulate objects, people, and environments that she physically comes into contact with and says its name. This reality-manipulating power makes her one of the strongest characters in My Hero Academia. By the time the events of the series take shape, Star and Stripe has risen through the ranks to become recognized as the top Pro Hero in the United States.

Compared to her Japanese counterparts, Star and Stripe acts brashly, sometimes to the extent of sheer recklessness. As the United Nations contemplated whether international Pro Heroes should intervene in the crisis in Japan as All For One rose to power, Star and Stripe decided to take matters into her own hands and travel to Japan without official government permission. Despite this, Star and Stripe cares for her team deeply, and will go out of her way to make sure they and any bystanders in the area are relatively safe from harm.

