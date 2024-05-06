My Hero Academia: Star And Stripe’s Power Explained

One of the major characters introduced in My Hero Academia Season 7 is Star and Stripe. A celebrated Pro Hero from the United States, Star and Stripe’s signature Quirk (or superpower) makes her one of the most powerful characters in the manga/anime series created by Kōhei Horikoshi.

What is Star and Stripe’s Power in My Hero Academia?

The name of Star and Stripe’s Quirk is New Order, and it’s one of the more unique powers seen in My Hero Academia. By touching an object, person, or environment and calling out its name, Star and Stripe can use this Quirk to change and manipulate its properties as she wishes. She can use this to change her own potential or affect the environment around her and the enemies in the immediate area.

For example, Star and Stripe used her Quirk to create a large construct of herself out of the air around her, capable of crushing her opponents under mighty blows as she controlled it. Similarly, Star and Stripe has used New Order to absorb lasers and missiles, redirecting their raw destructive energy and channeling it into her own attacks. To aid her in this capacity, Star and Stripe is often accompanied by fighter jets she can manipulate to bolster her own strength and has the American government have nuclear missiles on standby that she can take advantage of through New Order.

There are limits to New Order, with Star and Stripe having more difficulty using her Quirk to manipulate and control sentient targets because their own sense of self tends to distort her power. Understandably, then, Star and Stripe prefers using her Quirk on inanimate objects as they are far easier to control.

My Hero Academia Season 7 began with the Japanese Pro Heroes on the defensive after the sinister machinations of the evil All For One, which prompts Star and Stripe to lead a strike force. She decides to assist Japan in restoring order and fighting back against the rampaging supervillains.

