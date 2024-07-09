The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

When is the The Ossan Newbie Adventurer episode 3 release date? As the show with possibly the best opening of the season, and also a classic tale of “dude who doesn’t realise how overpowered he is keeps accidentally being overpowered,” we all need to know.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer episode 3 release date is July 15th. We love a Monday anime here at The Escapist because they help bring joy to a whole new week, especially when your weekends aren’t relaxing in the slightest and then your weeks are also not relaxing, so you’re just tense all the time. That’s the same for everyone right? Don’t answer that; this isn’t a cry for help; this is an article about The Ossan Newbie Adventurer episode 3 release date.

What Happens In The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 2?

The episode kicks off with our hero, Rick, who’s representing everyone who’s in their 30s, finding out whether or not he passed the previous round of the tests. The answer, to nobody’s surprise, is a resounding yes. As he leaves the area though, he runs into yet another Diarmuit, the nobles he embarrassed in the first episode. This time around they’re at least a bit more powerful, but as is sdo often the case with these nobles, he’s a conceited fool.

Rick manages to thwart Raster Diarmuit’s attempts to hit on Reanette, but then we cut to see the two previous Diarmuit’s crying to Raster about the mean old man that beat them up and showed them up. Raster swears revenge, and then takes over control of the next challenge to try and fail Rick as quickly as possible. It turns out that the youngest Dairmuit has other plans though, and intercepts Rick and teleports him into the fray against a bunch of thugs.

Three more of Rick’s senpais appear at this point, and teach the would-be thugs a lesson involving broken hands, healing lights, and an assault rifle. Look, we weren’t expecting there to just be guns in this fantasy anime, but hey, why not? One of the thugs tries to take the smallest of the three, Alicerette, hostage, and ends up deeply regretting that decision very quickly. One of the thugs realises who Rick’s senpais are, and throws down his weapons and swears to live a life of peace.

It’s then revealed that Rick’s would-be examiner got beaten up by Raster, and approaches to apologise. He also explains his dream is to build a school in his hometown, which is incredibly poor. We then see that Raster is the worst, and then Rick finds his resolve and goes to face Raster.

