Black Butler Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

The latest episode of Black Butler is on the horizon, and fans are eager to give it a watch as soon as it goes live. Be sure you know when it will premiere and where you can stream it online — let’s jump right into it.

When Does Black Butler Season 4 Episode 7 Premiere?

Image via Crunchyroll

Ready to catch the latest episode of Black Butler? Ensure you’ve cleared some time from your day on Saturday, May 25, 2024. If you’re hoping to catch it shortly after it premieres, be sure to check out what time it will be released in your timezone below:

9:00am Pacific Time

10:00am Mountain Time

11:00am Central Time

12:00pm Eastern Time

Since we’re in the Public School arc, there’s still plenty of anime on the horizon for fans of the series. Be sure to always be tuning into the latest Black Butler episodes so you can ensure that the series continues being produced — there are still plenty of arcs to cover. Where can you stream it, however?

Where Can You Stream Black Butler Online?

If you’re hoping to catch the latest season of Black Butler, it’s available to stream on our favorite one-stop-shop for all things anime — Crunchyroll. While you can watch some of the episodes for free, you’ll need to sign up for a Crunchyroll Premium subscription if you’re hoping to catch the latest and greatest episodes of the series.

Crunchyroll gives fans the perfect chance to catch up on their favorite series by offering the first season — and sometimes subsequent seasons — at no cost, but you’ll need to sign up for the subscription service if you’re hoping to view this new episode as soon as it airs.

No matter if you’re a fan of the English dubbed version or you prefer the subbed version, there’s plenty to love about Black Butler. Just make sure you’re always ready to catch the newest episodes as soon as they air.

Black Butler is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

