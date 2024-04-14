How to Watch Black Butler & Its Movies in Order

There’s been no better time to be a Black Butler fan than right now. After years of silence, the anime is finally back with the Public School Arc so it’s the perfect time to refresh yourself on what’s already happening. Here’s the best way to watch Black Butler.

Recommended Videos

How to Watch Black Butler In Order

Image via Crunchyroll

Watching Black Butler in order can be tricky as a majority of the anime offerings for the series so far have not been canon to the manga. That being said, we expect you want to soak up as much anime content as you can so we’ll be separating things into general and canon watch orders.

If you want to check out all of the Black Butler anime canon or not here is the order we suggest you do it that should make the most sense timeline-wise.

Black Butler Season 1 (Episodes 1 – 15)

Black Butler: Book of Circus

Black Butler: Book of Murders (OVA)

Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic (Movie)

Black Butler Season 1 (Episodes 16 – END)

Black Butler Season 2

Black Butler – Public School Arc

While this might seem like a lot of jumping around it is the order that makes the most sense with the events timeline happening in the show while sticking as close to the manga source as possible.

The Best Black Butler Canon Watch Order

If you only want to watch anime episodes that are canon to the manga source material then you’re going to drop quite a bit of the series. This includes all of Season 2 which is entirely anime original.

Here’s the best way you can take in the series as Yana Toboso intended.

Black Butler Season 1 (Episodes 1 – 6)

Black Butler Season 1 (Episodes 13 – 15)

Black Butler: Book of Circus

Black Butler: Book of Murders (OVA)

Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic (Movie)

Black Butler – Public School Arc

Whatever choice you make you should have an enjoyable time watching Black Butler. Even the anime original content is a lot of fun so we’d suggest checking that out also if you have the time. You can stream all of Black Butler on Crunchyroll now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more