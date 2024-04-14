Ciel in Black Butler
Black Butler – Public School Arc Episode Release Dates and Time

11 weeks of action.
Black Butler is back with the Public School Arc hitting screens this Spring. Whether you’re a longtime fan or someone new to the series you won’t want to miss out so here is all the dates and times that new Black Butler – Public School Arc episodes will land.

When Does Black Butler – Public School Arc Premiere?

The first episode of Black Butler – Public School Arc premiered on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Now that it’s here the Blac Butler run will continue for the next few months until all of the season is available to stream. It has now been confirmed that the season will include 11 episodes so expect 11 weeks with Black Butler magic.

So that you can stay in the loop as to exactly when new episodes will be available to stream here are the release dates for each new release in the Black Butler – Public School Arc.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1April 13
Episode 2April 20
Episode 3April 27
Episode 4May 4
Episode 5May 11
Episode 6May 18
Episode 7May 25
Episode 8June 1
Episode 9June 8
Episode 10June 15
Episode 11June 22

What Time Do New Episodes of Black Butler – Public School Arc Release?

Episodes of Black Butler – Public School Arc will be released at 9 am PT on Saturdays each week while the show is airing. These episodes will be available to stream at that time on Crunchyroll alongside the rest of the Black Butler collection.

If you’re new to Black Butler and haven’t watched any of the previous seasons then you can catch up now via Crunchyroll as it has recently added the entire library to its collection. With weekly episode releases, you should have time to get up to date before the new run ends.

