Black Butler is finally back with the Public School Arc, and while there are some new faces, most of the original characters from the series have also returned. If you’ve forgotten who they are over the years, here’s the full English voice cast for the Black Butler- Public School Arc.

Recommended Videos

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Black Butler – Public School Arc

Image via Crunchyroll

J. Michael Tatum as Sebastian Michaelis

Voicing Sebastian in Black Butler – Public School Arc is once again J. Michael Tatum. This veteran anime voice actor not only voiced the character in the original Black Butler run, but also has lent his voice to iconic shows like Attack on Titan where he voiced Erwim, appearing as Tenya Ida in My Hero Academia, and Mols in Vinland Saga.



Alongside these anime roles, J. Michael Tatum has also appeared in games including Starfield, Battlefield 2042, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Brina Palencia as Ciel Phantomhive

The voice actor behind Ciel in Black Butler – Public School Arc is Brina Palencia. She is another veteran in the anime space having brought characters to life such as Chopper in One Piece, Mineta in My Hero Academia, Chaitzu in Dragon Ball Super, and of course, Ciel in the original Black Butler show.

Like J. Michael Tatum, Brina Palencia has also had her fair share of video game appearances. The most notable of these is bringing to life Mad Moxxi for Borderlands 2 and then again in Borderlands 3, but she has also appeared in Donkey Kong Country Returns, Hearthstone, and more.

All Black Butler – Public School Arc Voice Actors

Reagan Murdock as Edgar Redmond

Brandon McInnis as Lawrence Bluewer

Jonah Scott as Herman Greenhill

Kieran Flitton as Gregory Violet

Ciaran Strange as McMillan

Christian Taylor as Clayton

Branden Loera as Cheslock

Andrew Webb as Agares

If you haven’t yet seen Black Butler – Public School Arc episodes can be streamed now on Crunchyroll with new arrives weekly through the Spring season.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more