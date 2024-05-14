Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen is closer than ever to its epic conclusion. But after the thrilling cliffhanger that featured the return of a fan-favorite character in Chapter 259, when can fans expect to read Chapter 260 of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Recommended Videos

When Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 Releases

Image via Viz Media

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 is set to be released on May 19, 2024. The Shinjuku Showdown arc should continue with this chapter, whether that be with the battle between Yuji and Sukuna or another battle that has been happening concurrently between Hakari and Uraume. Gege Akutami, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen, gave hints at Jump Festa 2024 that the manga is expected to end soon, so you can expect this battle to most likely be the last of the series. The previous chapter also included an emotional character death, causing Yuji’s strength and will to falter more than ever.

However, while there was a massive loss for Yuji, Chapter 259 also featured the return of a fan-favorite character. Aoi Todo, who had not been seen since the end of the Shibuya Incident, made his way to Yuji to join him to fight Sukuna, as every other Jujutsu Sorcerer involved in the conflict up to that point is either dead or missing following Sukuna’s deadly furnace technique. Anticipation for Chapter 260 is even greater now that fans expect to see Todo and Yuji team up one more time against Yuji’s greatest adversary.

How to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260

To read Chapter 260 of Jujutsu Kaisen, you can visit Viz Media’s website on Sunday, May 19th at 8 AM PT. The chapter will be available to read for free for a few weeks, along with the three previous chapters before it. In order to read the entirety of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you can start a free trial and subscribe for $2.99 a month to read the title, along with many others owned by Viz Media. You can also download the Shonen Jump app on the App Store and Google Play Store to read the latest chapters on your mobile device.

So, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260’s release date is confirmed for May 19th, 2024, and you’ll be able to read it for free online for a few weeks after its release.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more