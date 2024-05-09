Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 259 Recap & Spoilers

With Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 finally here, it’s time to dive into some spoilers. We’re in week 7,987 of the battle against Sukuna, and fans are expecting to see another 3,560 chapters or more of everything going wrong, but are they right again this week?

Recommended Videos

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259?

This chapter kicks off with Yuji asking Choso to teach him some new techniques, and while Choso suggests the supernova attack, Kamo gets involved and suggests that Blood Manipulation will probably be a better choice. Choso gets a little sad about not being able to teach his brother, but sometimes, that’s just how life goes.

We then get into some pretty heavy explanations about how Sukuna changed his domain a lot during the fight with Gojo. We all know that Gojo isn’t someone you want to fight lightly, and it seems that even though Sukuna bragged about the whole thing and ultimately came out on top, it still required a fair bit of tweaking to his own techniques to do so.

As Sukuna launches his flame attack at Yuji, Choso decides to try to protect him and erects a barrier around them to try and stop him from dying. Unfortunately, the attack is simply too much for Choso to take, and it results in him dying from the attack, all while trying to apologize to Yuji for not being more useful during their training together. We then switch to seeing Choso and Yuji talking together in a strange realm, where Choso compliments Yuji for learning Reverse Cursed Technique so quickly, and Yuji says that it’s probably because of Sukuna. Choso then apologizes again before they share a lovely moment, and we see the Death Painting brothers reunited for a moment.

Related: How Many Episodes Are in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

It seems as though everything could be over for Yuji as he grieves his fallen brother, but as Sukuna closes in, Todo enters the scene. We then see a flashback where Mei Mei and Todo discuss ways to try and rescue people from Sukuna’s domain using crows and Boogie Woogie, and while it’s not definitely going to work, it’s got to be worth a try. Despite no longer having two hands to clap with, Todo says he can still feel Boogie Woogie and believes he can do it. The chapter ends with Todo and Yuji facing down Sukuna, and it seems as though victory may be in sight.

And that’s a recap and all the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 259.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more