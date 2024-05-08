Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime in the world, but it’s important for people to know what they’re getting themselves into before they start. Luckily, there are only two seasons of the show so far. But how many episodes are in Jujutsu Kaisen?

How Many Episodes Are in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

With there being 24 episodes in Season 1 and 23 episodes in Season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen currently has 47 episodes, but it won’t stay that way for long. Season 3 of the anime is already in the works, and it’s set to pick up right after the events of the second season, which see Yuji Itadori and the gang face their toughest test yet during the Shibuya Incident. The third season probably won’t arrive until late 2025 or early 2026, however, so there’s plenty of time to catch up.

What Is Jujutsu Kaisen About?

For anyone on the fence about whether to give in and start watching all of the episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, knowing what’s coming is going to be a big help. Jujutsu Kaisen is set in a world where Jujutsu Sorcerers are locked in an eternal battle with creatures known as cursed spirits. The series really kicks off when Yuji comes into contact with a very powerful cursed object and is taken to Tokyo Jujutsu High by Gojo.

There’s more to take in than just two seasons, though. There’s also the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which takes place before the events of Season 1 and follows another powerful Jujutsu Sorcerer, Yuta Okkotsu, as he begins his journey. It’s canon to the series and should definitely be seen before diving into Season 2.

