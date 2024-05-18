10 Best FLOW Anime Openings, Ranked

Known for their high quality music, FLOW has been a staple of anime music since the ’90s, so in this list, we’re taking a look at the best anime openings by the band.

Recommended Videos

10. Hey!! – Beelzebub

“Hey!!” by FLOW is a fun opening with funky guitar riffs. If you aren’t playing the air guitar then are you really listening to the song hard enough? It also has a great chorus that gets me pumped up. “Hey!!” is one to put on that anime workout playlist.

9. Kaze no Uta – Tales of Zestria the X

“Kaze no Uta” from the anime adaptation of Tales of Zestria had me from the first “Oh” at the beginning of the song. The vocals hit just right and the instrumental makes me want to get up and move. I love a good rock band and orchestral combo. This song has it and does it well, conveying strong emotions that match well with its show.

8. Ai Ai Ai ni Utarete Bye Bye Bye – Samurai Flamenco

“Ai Ai Ai ni Utarete Bye Bye Bye” from Samurai Flamenco is classic FLOW, with upbeat rock instrumentals and fast lyrics that will get your blood pumping. This one is definitely a headbanger thanks to its heavy drums and guitar syncing up with the chorus.

7. Dice – Code Geass

“Dice” from Code Geass is another song that incorporates a perfect blend of guitar, drums, and other orchestral stringed instruments. It’s also the kind of song I would put on a workout playlist to lift weights in time with the rhythm. It has a heavy slightly slower beat established in the first few seconds that will immediately grab your attention.

6. Sign – Naruto Shippuden

FLOW has done a lot of opening themes for the Naruto series. “Sign” starts slow with simple instrumentals then quickly picks up speed until it hits the chorus where the song hits your ears just right to release a ton of dopamine. And while the English parts of the song may have some questionable grammar, it make the song all the more endearing.

5. Word of the Voice – Persona Trinity Soul

For those who love the early 2000s punk rock scene, “Word of the Voice” from Persona Trinity Soul will be a trip down music memory lane. It has that classic punk rock feel that gives me flashbacks to my edgier anime fan days, fitting considering it’s for a Persona anime.

4. Imashime no Fukkatsu – The Seven Deadly Sins

“Imashime no Fukkatsu” also known as “Howling” is a collaboration between FLOW and Granrodeo. It brings the energy of two great bands together. The song is similar to “Sign” but has a bit of something extra with the addition of Grandrodeo. Fans can agree that this song is a banger.

3. Shinsekai – Shadowverse

Shadowverse is the lesser-known card game anime I hadn’t known existed until recently. While the show is ok at best, its opening theme “Shinsekai” is a top-tier song that goes hard. It has some great guitar playing and fun drums to bring it home. It did not take long for the song to get stuck in my head.

2. Re: Member – Naruto

It’s time to return to the early days of Naruto and its endless filler arcs before the time skip. “Re: Member” is one of those songs where you want to sing every part, belting at the top of your lungs until you run out of breath. It’s been over a decade since this song was released and I still know all the words.

1. GO!! – Naruto

This one should be a surprise to no one. Who hasn’t sung, borderline yelled, “We are fighting dreamers!” at the top of their lungs? It’s one of the most iconic opening themes that FLOW has done. It’s upbeat, energetic, and just fun to sing to. Naruto fans may struggle with the name of the song, many not realizing the song is not in fact “Fighting Dreamers”, they can agree that this is easily one of the best songs in the franchise and peak FLOW content.

If you are a big fan of anime openings, check out the complete ranking of the One Piece opening themes and see if your favorite made it to the top.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more