The Return of the Disaster-Class Hero webcomic has been on hiatus since Chapter 74. So when will the series be continuing? Is there a The Return of the Disaster-Class Hero Chapter 75 release date yet? Here’s what you need to know.

There is no release date for The Return of the Disaster-Class Hero Chapter 75. This series, about a hero who is betrayed by his comrades and returns 20 years later, is both a light novel and a webcomic. But while the light novel has kept rolling on, the webcomic has stalled with Chapter 74.

The webcomic and the novel can be read at Tapas, and if you go to the site where the comic is, or rather was, posted, there’s a hiatus announcement from Tapas that reads:

“Thank you for your continued support of <The Return of the Disaster-Class Hero!> This series will be taking a short hiatus while we allow the team more time to work on episodes. Thank you and we’ll see you again soon!”

However, that announcement was posted back in December 2023, and there have been no updates since then. The series is still on hiatus with no news as to when it’ll return.

Why is The Return of the Disaster-Class Hero on Hiatus?

The above announcement is the official line, and while there is a post on Reddit quoting an announcement about the artist’s health, I’ve been unable to track the original down. It may be that it referred to the series’ previous hiatus from January to May 2023.

There’s an awful lot of supposition going on in that thread, none of which has been confirmed by either Tapas or Redice, the studio that provides art for the webcomic. And fans in that thread are becoming cynical that the webcomic will ever continue.

So the answer to the question, “Is there a The Return of the Disaster-Class Hero Chapter 75 release date yet,” is no, and there’s been no update since December 2023’s hiatus announcement.

