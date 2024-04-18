Leaks of the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen suggest a major reveal is on its way, but it’s going to be a head-scratching one. So, if you’re trying to wrap your head around how Yuji Itadori is related to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, here’s everything you need to know.

How Is Yuji Itadori Related to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

It’s important to look back at the beginning of the series before trying to understand the bombshell reveal in Chapter 257. Before attending Tokyo Jujutsu High and learning to become a jujutsu sorcerer, Yuji lives a quiet life, and his grandfather, Wasuke Itadori, is the only family he has. Sadly, Wasuke is ill and dies soon after the series begins, but before he goes, he tries to tell Yuji something about his parents. Yuji doesn’t want to hear it, though, leaving it as one of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s biggest mysteries.

It later comes to light that Kenjaku, the curse user who can transfer his brain into different bodies, took control of Yuji’s father’s partner, Kaori, sometime before he was born. The details of that incident are still murky, but that hasn’t stopped Jujutsu Kaisen from dropping something even bigger.

In the leaks for Chapter 257, a flashback shows Sukuna and Uraume discussing Yuji. It turns out that Sukuna ate his twin in the womb to ensure his own survival, but somehow, the soul of the twin survived. Years later, the soul reincarnated into Jin Itadori, Yuji’s father. Kenjaku caught wind of the development and then decided to have a child with Jin. That means that, despite plenty of theories claiming that Yuji is Sukuna’s twin, Jin is the holder of that title, making Yuji the nephew of the King of Curses.

More is sure to come to light about Yuji’s past, as well as Kenjaku’s intentions, but for now, filling out more of the family tree isn’t going to help Yuji defeat his uncle.

And that’s how Yuji Itadori is related to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ.

