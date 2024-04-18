Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 257 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257. Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be peak fiction week after week, and as we eagerly wait to see what is next for Yuji, leaks have shown some of what to expect in Chapter 257.

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

According to leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 starts with a flashback of Sukuna speaking to Uraume about Yuji’s birth and why Kenjaku chose to have him. Sukuna reveals that while he was in the womb he ate his twin brother whose soul was collected by Kenjaku and ultimately became Yuji. This seems to suggest that Yuji and Sukuna are twins. Uraume questions if that means he has the same potential that Sukuna does.

Leaks say things go back to the battle where Yuji and Sukuna square off. Yuji immediately hits the King of Curses with a pair of Black Flash attacks taking his total landed to three. The two then take their battle on the move as Yuji uses Dismantle slicing a pillar and tossing it at Sukuna. They trade blows with Sukuna using Slash, however, Yuji ignores this attack blitzing through and landing a fourth Black Flash. Sukuna is shocked that Yuji has mastered using his abilities so quickly but believes there’s still a difference between the two given the era they were born.

Gojo Flashback Time

Another flashback, this time showing a conversation between Gojo and Ino where he asks for permission to use Nanami’s Cursed Tool. Gojo says Nanmi trusted him more than anybody else and would allow him to use it. Now we see Ino join the battle against Sukuna attacking him with a Dragon summoning ability. The attack is destroyed by Sukuna and Ino is grabbed by the King of Curses, but he senses Yuji is about to strike.

Yuji lands another clean Black Flash on Sukuna, which has him concerned. Sukuna rallies back throwing a punch at Yuji, but he’s countered and knocked back against a wall. Yuji lands another Black Flash on Sukuna, then despite having his face grabbed and Slashed he uses yet another Black Flash. According to the leaked pages, this chapter ends with Yuji circling behind Sukuna who is screaming in pain, and unloads one final Black Flash, the eighth of the fight.

That’s what early leaks have shown for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257, but fans will get their chance to see exactly how it all goes down when it officially arrives on April 21.

