Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 256 Recap & Spoilers

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 256. As Jujutsu Kaisen’s ultimate battle rages on things seem to be heating up for Yuji and the team, but for once it seems the tide might be about to turn.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 Recap

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Chapter 256 begins with a flashback where we see Gojo sensei explaining the Black Flash. He says that the technique works through a distortion of space between the physical strike and energy by around a millisecond. However, despite this definition, he admits that setting off a successful Black Flash is down to luck even for him. He ends by saying that while Nanmi may have unleashed more in succession he has probably done more in total, it’s just that his fights don’t last long.

Next, we head back to the battlefield where Miguel, Maki, Choso, and Yuji come to the realization that they need to defeat Sakuna before his reverse curse technique recovers and allows him to heal back to full power. Choso and Yuji team to unleash a combination on Sakuna and start the battle once again.

The Action Begins

Sakuna manages to avoid the attack but Maki quickly appears and stabs him in the chest. Sakuna grabs ahold of her sword to keep her in place and hits her again with another Black Flash. This is the third time he has used the ability in this fight. Maki notes that the cursed energy from Sakuna’s regular slashing attacks has also increased.

Choso and Sakuna trade attacks but before his slash has even reached the King of Curses appears behind Choso and holds him in place. He is then slammed against the wall and is hit with another Black Flash. That’s four now for Sakuna in this battle alone. Choso is able to reduce the damage by creating armor with his blood manipulation.

Yuji then appears landing a massive punch on Sakuna’s chin sending him flying. Choso says that no matter how much his condition improves Sakuna will always be vulnerable to Yuji’s attacks. Cut to Miguel who suggests to Larue that the pair leave the battle, but this offer is declined. Larue teases that there’s something left for him to do.

Yuji Itadori Awakens

Sakuna and Yuji contine to duel. The narrator says that Yuji still can’t get Convergence right, and then we see him ready for his own Black Flash. The narrator says that like Mahito, Sakuna can sense Yuji is about to unleash Black Flash. But in this case, he isn’t able to react as Larue is grabbing Sakuna’s mind to hold him in place with his ability.

Yuji unleashes a massive Black Flash directly on Sakuna. The last page reads, “A glimmer of hope shines from black sparks. Yuji Itadori awakens.” Yes, it seems the battle with Sakuna is officially heating up and it remains to be seen how much of an impact this massive blow with have on the King of Curses in the next chapter. Ultimately, it’s a great day to be a Jujutsu Kaisen fan.

