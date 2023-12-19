Jujutsu Kaisen May End Next Year

Jujutsu Kaisen may be coming to an end in 2024.

Crunchyroll reports that at Jump Festa, a note from series creator Gege Akutami alluded to the manga coming to an end, reading, “This is probably, absolutely the last Jump Festa held while Jujutsu Kaisen is being serialized.” Jump Festa generally happens in December, so that would mean that Jujutsu Kaisen will end before that month rolls around in 2024.

While it sounds like the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is ending, the anime will likely still have a few seasons left in it is as it adapts the final chapters of the story. It’s also not clear if Akutami intends to do anything else with the series after the main title ends, and it’s entirely possible he may work on a sequel, spinoff, prequel, or some other book entirely. It’s also entirely possible that the manga may simply not come to an end at all and that Akutami has been mistranslated or misspoke.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen’s Chronological Watch Order Is a Journey of Lost Innocence

Created by Akutami, Jujustu Kaisen began its run in 2018 in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. The series focuses on Jujutsu Sorcerers, who use their powers to control Cursed Energy, with the plot primarily focusing on high school student Yuji Itadori as he learns to use his powers. The manga has proven immensely popular and is expected to surpass 90 million copies in circulation soon.

An anime adaptation of the series from controversial studio MAPPA launched in 2020 and has, at the time of writing, aired 45 episodes. There has also been an animated prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and two video games, Phantom Parade and Cursed Clash. Overall, the franchise has proven a cross-media juggernaut.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The manga is available through Viz Media.