Warning: The following article on how Jujutsu Kaisen‘s latest episode captures MAPPA’s failures perfectly includes spoilers for all of Jujutsu Kaisen, including Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

I have adored Jujutsu Kaisen since I first watched it – so much so that I’ve rewatched it in chronological order, as well as watched its first cinematic outing in an actual cinema. This is quite difficult when you live in Ireland. We rarely get anything cool in our cinemas; it’s gotten better, though, in the last couple of years. Unfortunately, anime’s worst-kept secrets about the working conditions of animators have finally come to a head within this latest season.

There were tweets about walkouts with surprisingly impactful imagery. Animators discussed burnout, feeling like their incredible work wasn’t up to snuff, and the revelation about the supposed percentage of completion on the stellar episode containing the brawl between Sukuna and Mahoraga.

I’m Tired

All of this colored my enjoyment of the new season. Then came this latest episode, “Right and Wrong.” Nanami represents the state of animators within MAPPA studios, in my opinion. They say artists and storytellers will always have their avatars. With Joss Whedon, it was Xander, and with Jujutsu Kaisen, I feel that the animators saw themselves through the eyes of Nanami. He was a talented sorcerer, but he left when he witnessed his best friend die during a job.

However, he was brought back in because he felt compelled to use his talents. This is something all artists feel. I, myself, am a failed animator. I went to college and learned my trade, but I wasn’t up to snuff. Thankfully, I found another avenue to get my voice out there, and I completely see myself in Nanami. When you’re an artist, you’ve got to be an artist, one way or another.

This is encapsulated further with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the horrifying revelation of its turnaround. The studio got their animators to make that film in 4 months. To put that in perspective, the traditional timeline of an animated film is approximately 4-5 years.

I’ve Already Done Enough

In a past episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, Nanami was seemingly massacred by Jogo along with Maki and the elder of the Zenin clan. Then, to my surprise, he showed up alive. Worse for wear, sure, but alive. Around this time, all the controversy had hit the web. Now, with this latest episode, we see a worryingly poetic and tragic moment occur. Even with his broken body, he is resolved to still fight the good fight.

Nanami keeps going even when he himself is beyond saving. He even has an ability that seems like MAPPA’s dream. Nanmi’s ability makes him stronger as he transitions from normal work hours to overtime. On the surface, it’s a funny quirk that reflects his personality. On deeper reflection, there is a tragedy to it because of the state of MAPPA. In my eyes, Nanami’s journey has been a figurative journey of the artists who have worked on Jujutsu Kaisen since 2020. One such moment that felt bittersweet to me was his daydream, his dreams of Malaysia, of “taking back all the time I lost.”

Studios like MAPPA have failed those who work for them. But it’s not just about MAPPA – it’s the industry as a whole, in my opinion. Even in my own little corner of the world, I’ve heard of burnout, of no security, and it’s tough to hear.

Being an artist is tough – it’s a career choice that can be emotionally and physically destructive. These animators have given their bodies and minds to this studio, and it’s frustrating and frightening. Much like Nanami’s ultimate fate, they’ve twisted their bodies to try and do their job, and I hope, unlike Nanami, all these revelations will allow them to have a happier ending.