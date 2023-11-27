Next Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Manga Chapter Release Date

One of the biggest manga and anime franchises in the world today is Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK), created by Gege Akutami. Published by Shueisha since its launch in March 2018, the manga series currently has over 80 million copies in circulation worldwide.

JJK takes place in a world where an order of sorcerers in the shadows combat deadly, sentient curses preying on humanity. With Akutami’s story continuing to unfold, the manga’s next chapter has a steady release date for those looking to keep up with the series. Here’s when to expect new chapters of the JJK manga series through the end of 2023 and how this compares to where the story is currently at for the JJK anime adaptation.

What Is the Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Manga Release Schedule?

Maki flexes her arm

JJK is serialized in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, an anthology manga publication by Shueisha. Released on Sundays, November 5 saw the debut of JJK Chapter 241. Following a week-long break, the series resumed with Chapter 242 on November 19. Maintaining this weekly schedule, the story is currently confirmed to run as expected through December 24, which will see the publication of Chapter 247. That means you can expect new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen on December 3, December 10, December 17, and December 24. This article will be updated with the new release schedule once those dates have passed.

Collected volumes of the manga are published in North America and translated into English by VIZ Media, with the most recent, Volume 21, released in November 2023. Vol. 21 contains Chapters 181-190, approximately 50 chapters behind the serialized manga. The next collected volume of JJK is expected to be published in North America on April 16, 2024.

How Far Ahead Is the Manga from the Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Anime Series?

Kashimo is bound in a straitjacket

The second season of JJK premiered in July 2023 and will be divided into two cours – or two two sets of episodes. The season is slated to adapt the “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” and “Shibuya Incident” story arcs from the manga series. This would place the second season on track to adapt Chapters 65-136 on the manga series, with the “Hidden Inventory” arc acting as a prequel to 2022’s prequel anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

If this pacing continues at its current rate, the anime series will adapt through approximately Vol. 21 with the completion of its eventual third season. A presumed Season 4 would adapt the manga through where the serialized chapters currently are in the mid-240s. And with the manga series still going strong, there will be plenty of material for future seasons of JJK to adapt into anime.