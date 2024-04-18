Jujutsu Kaisen 0 keyart
Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has one of the best anime films in recent times, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This incredible film tells a story outside of the anime series, and naturally, fans are pondering the question of whether or not it’s canon.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon?

Suguru Geto Jujutsu Kaisen
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Yes, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is entirely canon. The story is the first entry into the series manga run. Originally released under the name Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School through Jump Giga, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was created before the main Jujutsu Kaisen manga story debuted. Once Jujutsu Kaisen started this story became its prologue.

This should make sense given that the movie takes place one year before the Jujutsu Kaisen anime picks up, and its events have significant consequences on the story overall. Fans who are up to date should have seen this start to happen with Season 2. The Maki, Panda, and Toge we meet in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are the very same as the ones we see in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. You can assume this for every character including everyone’s favorite sensei Satoru Gojo.

While anime movies aren’t always considered canon, when something is the original work of the creator, like Jujutsu Kaisen 0, you can usually assume that its events are connected to the main story. It is worth noting that there are no other stories in the Tokyo Metro series or any other spinoffs that could be connected to Jujutsu Kaisen in the future. What we will get from now on is simply a continuation of the main story, but there is always the possibility of another movie down the line.

If you’re looking to find Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School for your manga collection you won’t be able to. However, there is good news. This story has been officially released as Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0, and it covers everything you would have seen in the incredible 2021 film.

