Did [SPOILER] Die? The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 Spoiler, Explained

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen raised the stakes even higher, as Yuji and the rest of Jujutsu High’s battle with Sukuna gets even more intense. But did Choso really die in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259?

Recommended Videos

How Does Choso Die in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 ended on a massive cliffhanger, finally revealing to readers Sukuna’s Furnace Cursed Technique. At this point in the Shinjuku Showdown arc, prominent sorcerers such as Satoru Gojo, Yuta Okkotsu, and Hajime Kashimo have all fallen while dealing significant damage to Sukuna. Throughout it all, Yuji has dealt decisive blows to the King of Curses through Black Flashes, as Itadori’s punches also impact the space between Sukuna and Megumi’s soul.

At the same time, Choso has also provided backup to his younger brother Yuji, playing a key role in distracting Sukuna while mentoring Itadori on how to heal himself properly using Reverse Cursed Technique. Choso’s been a supportive brother to Yuji, desperately trying to protect him at all costs. Unfortunately, in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259, Choso makes the ultimate sacrifice to protect his brother from Sukuna’s technique.

As Sukuna’s fire technique eviscerates everything within his domain, Choso shields Yuji from the attack. It’s a heartbreaking moment in the chapter, intercut with flashbacks of Choso trying to teach Yuji his Cursed Technique of Blood Manipulation. In their final moments together, Choso reflects on how he wasn’t able to spend as much time with Yuji as he did with his other brothers. However, Yuji thanks him for being there during the toughest times of his life, which he thinks is more important than anything else.

Related: Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon? Explained

With this last interaction, Choso succumbs to Sukuna’s attack and disintegrates. This death isn’t just a decisive blow to the cast of Jujutsu Kaisen in their battle with Sukuna but to Yuji as well. Itadori has witnessed so many of his friends dying fighting Sukuna and other curses, and now, seeing his newly discovered older brother sacrifice himself, Yuji has to be closer than ever to his breaking point. Hopefully, Choso’s sacrifice is not in vain, and Yuji can find the resolve within himself to finally defeat Sukuna.

And that’s whether Choso dies in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more