Is There a Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc Release Date?

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest manga and anime IPs in the world, with some of the most exciting action sequences we’ve seen. If you’re wondering whether there’s an anime release date for the Infinity Castle arc in Demon Slayer, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

The short answer is no. At the time of writing, there is no release date for the Infinity Castle arc for the Demon Slayer anime series. However, we can speculate. We’ll either see the beginnings of the Infinity Castle arc in season 4, or we’ll see it get adapted in several movies after that.

Judging by how season 4 is going so far and from what we know about the episode count, we can assume that season 4 will likely only cover the Hashira Training arc. In which case, the Infinity Castle arc will only begin in season 5, which will probably only release in spring of 2025 at the earliest. Unless, of course, the leaks are true and it ends up getting adapted in a few movies instead.

This is not out of the realm of possibility, especially given the way Attack on Titan‘s finale was ultimately handled.

However, if we want to be a bit more optimistic, it is also possible that we could see a second cour of episodes later this year. Alternatively, the Hashira Training arc might even be wrapped up in the next three or four episodes, setting the scene for the Infinity Castle arc. This is plausible, especially given the fact that the first episode was a one-hour premiere. In which case, we may see it begin as early as season 4, likely in the latter half of episodes that will release in June.

This seems unlikely, however, since the studio will surely lean more towards saving the series’ final arc for the big screen.

In any case, this is pure speculation for now and we’ll only know for sure once we see how the anime adapts the rest of the Hashira Training arc this season.

For now, that’s everything you need to know about the Infinity Castle arc release date for the Demon Slayer anime series.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more