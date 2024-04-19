Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Movie & Episode Release Dates

Code Geass fans are finally getting a new story in the series dubbed Rozé of the Recapture. So you don’t miss out, here is a look at when the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture film and series adaptions will be coming out.

When Does Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Release?

Screenshot via Studio Sunrise

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will first arrive in theaters across Japan on May 10. The story is split into four acts, each released in movie form throughout theaters. Right now this theatrical release is limited to Japan, however, Code Geass fans around the globe will get their chance to experience the Rozé of the Recapture story through Disney Plus later in the year.

Here is a look at the dates for each of these Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture movies to arrive:

Movie Release Date Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Act 1) May 10 Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Act 2) June 7 Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Act 3) July 5 Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Act 4) August 2

When Will Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Release On Disney Plus?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will air on Disney Plus in June 2024. Right now there is no exact release date for its arrival, however, it won’t be the four films Japan is getting, instead the story will be told in a series format.

There will be 12 episodes in total to tell the story of Rozé of the Recapture. Right now it is unclear whether these will arrive weekly or as one big story dump, however, given there are still two movies to release when it’s slated to debut, we’d expect it will be a weekly release.

Once there is more information on exactly how this series will air this article will be updated to reflect that news.

