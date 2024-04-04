How To Watch Code Geass & Its Movies In Order

Code Geass is one of the most loved anime series of all time and it’s set to return with a new story to tell in 2024. Before Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture gets here you can catch up on anything you may have missed with this watch order.

Recommended Videos

How To Watch Code Geass in Order

Image via Bandai Entertainment

Watching Code Geass in order can be tricky as there are several recap releases in both OVA and movie form. For simplicity’s sake, we will be including the movies in a separate guide below, while the recap OVAs will remain on this list, but are optional viewing.

Akito the Exiled is a series of OVAs that take place between Code Geass seasons and while they are only slightly attached to the main plot we still suggest you watch them. They’re a lot of fun and visually more modern than a lot of the series. Without further ado, here’s the order we’d suggest watching Code Geass.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Special Edition Blade Rebellion (Recap of Season 1)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Arrives (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Divided (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Brightness Falls (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – Memories of Hatred (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – To Beloved Ones (OVA)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 Special Edition – Zero Requiem (Recap of Season 2)

Code Geass: The Miraculous Birthday (OVA)

Code Geass: Nunnally in Wonderland (OVA)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection (Movie)

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture

If you follow this order you should be on track to add Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture right at the end when it lands later in 2024. While the Nunnally in Wonderland OVA might feel slightly out of place, the events aren’t canon and as such there’s no real good place to watch it other than at the end.

Furthermore, you might notice that the movie Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection has some continuity issues with the original series, and that’s because it was crafted to follow the recap movies.

How To Watch the Code Geass Movies in Order

Image via Bandai Entertainment

If you’re strapped for time you can take in almost all of the Code Geass story by just watching the movies. Ahead of the reboot film Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection the original show was released in movie form across three films.

These movies make mostly minor changes to the story, but one major change that will make more sense when you see the final film. Those who only watched the original series might be a little confused to see a character come back, but if you’ve seen these recap films then the change will make sense. Here’s how to go about it

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Initiation

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Transgression

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Glorification

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Slotting in the OVAs can be difficult in this watch order, but don’t fret! You can pretty much watch them at any point after movie two. We do strongly suggest that you at least watch the Akito the Exiled series, but again, they aren’t necessary.

If you’re looking for something else to binge once you’re through Code Geass then a second season of Solo Levelling was just confirmed and we’ve got you covered with all the info for when and where you can stream it.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more