How to watch all One Piece Movies in Order

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is one of the most iconic manga and anime series of all time, with well over a thousand episodes over its 20+ year run. Not content with just 22-minute episodes, One Piece also has several movies of its own to watch that further show off the ever-expanding world of the series and show everyone’s favorite pirate themed anime in a whole new perspective and medium.

So for those hardcore fans who want to see all the animated movies themselves, here is how you can watch all the One Piece movies in order, and where they slot into the animated series.

All One Piece Films and When to Watch Them

One Piece’s films are mostly non-canonical, and many do not fit neatly into any set continuity, but they can be placed in a broader sequence. Here is a list of films, and the episode of the anime series to watch them after:

One Piece: The Movie (2000 film) — (After episode 18) Clockwork Island Adventure — (After episode 53) Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals — (After episode 102) Dead End Adventure — (After episode 138) The Cursed Holy Sword — (After Dead End Adventure , OR episode 195) Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island — (After episode 224) The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle — (After episode 228) Episode of Arabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates — (Arabasta saga remake, recaps episodes 92-130) Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura — (Drum Island Arc remake, recaps episodes 78-91) One Piece Film: Strong World — (After episode 381) One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase — (After episode 516) One Piece Film: Z — (After episode 574) One Piece Film: Gold — (After episode 750) One Piece Stampede — (After episode 877) One Piece Film: Red — (after episode 1030)

As you can see, you can mostly watch the films in release order, intercut with the series, however film 9 Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura recounts events between films 2 and 3, and film 8 Episode of Arabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates retells the story between films 3 and 4.

One Piece has more than 1060 animated episodes and over 1080 chapters. The manga has been ongoing since 1997, and the anime since 1999. One Piece has a number of video games, and is releasing a live-action film with Netflix later this year.