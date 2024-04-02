When Will One Piece End?

Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga series One Piece is probably the most popular in history. This pirate adventure has run for more than 20 years and while the end is near, it has shown no signs of slowing down. There has been a lot of talk about when One Piece will end, especially in the wake of comments from the author himself, so here’s everything we know about when this iconic series will be ending.

Image via Shueisha

The last news from Oda regarding when One Piece will end came in 2019 when he said he’d like to finish things within five years, but now it seems like that 2024 end date might not be realistic. It’s more likely that One Piece will run throughout the entirety of 2024, 2025, and perhaps even further.

While we are in the final saga of One Piece its length could be years. We’re talking about a story that needs to conclude not just the plot of our main crew, but also the series as a whole. That means it will probably require a lot of chapters to get done.

Finishing this goliath of a series is no small task, and despite having a team, Oda is only one person. Making manga can take a toll on you and more than ever we’ve seen the mangaka taking breaks to make sure he remains healthy and happy. While these breaks are a good thing, when they happen it means the end of One Piece is pushed back further so again, the initial prediction of 2024 is extremely unlikely.

Perhaps in the coming months, Oda will reveal more information or a new prediction on when One Piece is going to end, but for now, we wouldn’t expect things to wrap up before 2025 at the very soonest. Likely, this story is going to continue on towards 2030 so strap in and get ready for one final rally with the Straw Hat Crew.

