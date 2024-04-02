Is the Haikyu!! Anime Finished?

Haikyu!! is one of the most popular sports anime shows ever, and undoubtedly one of the best. The volleyball series first kicked off in 2014 and since then it has blossomed in popularity which caused a lot of confusion when it came to an abrupt halt in 2020. Fortunately, this break doesn’t necessarily mean the show is over.

Will there be more Haikyu!! anime?

Screenshot by Crunchyroll

Haikyu’s anime will conclude with a pair of movies the first of which arrived on Feb. 16, 2024, and the last which currently does not have a release date. This means there will be no more seasons of the show so don’t expect to get any season five news.

It’s unclear exactly how they plan to cover the remainder of the story in these two films, but unless major plans change fans should expect one last movie to draw this anime to a close. The good news is that the first of these films Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has received great reviews from critics and fans, so it seems the projects have been handled with care.

How many episodes of Haikyu!! are there?

Screenshot by Crunchyroll

There is a total of 85 episodes in the main Haikyu!! anime alongside five OVAs and soon-to-be five movies. This means you’ve got a ton of this anime to binge through if you’re a newcomer.

These 85 episodes are split between four seasons and you can binge through all of them on Crunchyroll right now. The OVAs and movies are also available to check out on the streaming service, so it should be your go-to place for anything Haikyu!!. Only four of the Haikyu!! films are currently available but as we mentioned previously, the movie still to come is set to be the final addition to the anime run, so it could be a long wait before we actually see it.

