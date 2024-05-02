KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 4 Recap & Spoilers

Rejoice fans of the foolish Kazuma and his weird anti-harem – KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 4 is here. Let’s take a look at what happened by recapping the latest episode of KonoSuba.

Recommended Videos

What Happens in KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 4?

We kick things off with the gang all at Alderp’s mansion. For those who can’t quite place the unsettling noble, he’s the one who wants to marry Darkness and also the one who owned the mansion where our heroes accidentally dropped an ancient bomb. Kazuma’s here because he promised to catch a thief to try and stay in the capital, while the rest of his party are, well, just sort of here. Well, aside from Darkness, who is here both trying to keep her friends from being idiots and to be ogled at by Alderp. She puts up with a lot.

Almost immediately after this, it turns out that Alderp has a one-way mirror set up in the room next to the baths, and while he and Kazuma argue about the whole thing and try to find a way through it, Darkness stumbles upon them and punches the mirror. The room ends up boarded up, and a few days pass without anything happening.

Kazuma then has another heart-to-heart of sorts with Megumin, and the two genuinely seem to be connecting sometimes but also argue a lot. Megumin and Kazuma then go out on a date, but it seems to be based on Megumin casting an explosion on things and testing out her power. That’s sort of a date? We then cut to the capital reacting to Megumin’s antics and Aqua being a drunkard. Again, we can’t state this enough: Darkness puts up with a lot from her party, especially in KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 4.

Related: All English Voice Actors & Cast List for KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Next, we actually meet the “noble thief,” and it turns out that it’s Chris, who taught Kazuma some thief techniques. Kazuma decides to let her go and ends up bound in ropes and at the mercy of his party. They then get asked to leave the mansion and end up back in front of the princess, who is unerringly kind to Kazuma and seemingly everyone.

Then, it’s back to the capital, and Aqua and Kazuma bump into Mitsurugi, who was also reincarnated here and seems to be an actual hero. He once again fails to impress, though, and the scene quickly makes way cut to Kazuma in bed. Chris breaks in and explains why she’s been stealing things and why they’re called Divine Treasures. It turns out she’s been targeting the items that those who get reincarnated are gifted, but she won’t explain more why or who’s asking her to do this. The episode ends with the gang about to face off against the Devil King’s army outside of the capital, and we are once again left waiting for the next episode.

And that’s a recap and all the spoilers for KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 4.

KonoSuba is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more