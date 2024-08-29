Image Credit: Bethesda
Category:
Anime & Manga

Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 100 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 11:00 am

As one of the most popular ongoing manhwa series in the BL genre right now, Low Tide in Twilight is finally reaching another big milestone: its 100th chapter. So if you’re wondering when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 100 is going to be available, here’s everything you need to know.

Table of contents

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 100 Release?

Low Tide in Twilight chapter 100 will release on Sept. 5, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series typically follows a weekly release schedule, so assuming that there are no unexpected breaks in-between chapters, chapter 100 should come out a week after 99. Of course, if there are any changes to the release date and timing, we’ll update this section. You can also stay on top of series updates by checking out the Euja’s — the author — Twitter.

In the meantime, I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better sense of when the chapter will be available in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date
USA – East CoastSept. 5, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastSept. 5, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeSept. 5, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaSept. 5, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanSept. 5, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead. Keep in mind that you will need to pay in order to access all of the currently available chapters.

Low Tide in Twilight follows the story of Euihyun, who contemplates suicide at the very beginning of the series. Before he actually goes through with it, though, he meets Taeju, who’s rich and good-looking, and also has a bit of an edge to him. While their relationship can be toxic in nature, it also develops gradually into one where they’re both able to support each other.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date of Low Tide in Twilight chapter 100.

Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
