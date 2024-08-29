Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 100 Release Date & Time Confirmed

As one of the most popular ongoing manhwa series in the BL genre right now, Low Tide in Twilight is finally reaching another big milestone: its 100th chapter. So if you’re wondering when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 100 is going to be available, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 100 Release?

Low Tide in Twilight chapter 100 will release on Sept. 5, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series typically follows a weekly release schedule, so assuming that there are no unexpected breaks in-between chapters, chapter 100 should come out a week after 99. Of course, if there are any changes to the release date and timing, we’ll update this section. You can also stay on top of series updates by checking out the Euja’s — the author — Twitter.

In the meantime, I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better sense of when the chapter will be available in your region:

Timezone Release Date USA – East Coast Sept. 5, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Sept. 5, 8 a.m. PT Europe Sept. 5, 5 p.m. CET Australia Sept. 5, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Sept. 5, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead. Keep in mind that you will need to pay in order to access all of the currently available chapters.

Low Tide in Twilight follows the story of Euihyun, who contemplates suicide at the very beginning of the series. Before he actually goes through with it, though, he meets Taeju, who’s rich and good-looking, and also has a bit of an edge to him. While their relationship can be toxic in nature, it also develops gradually into one where they’re both able to support each other.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date of Low Tide in Twilight chapter 100.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy