KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers

If you don’t want to know what debauchery Kazuma has been up to, you shouldn’t be reading a recap of KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3. However, if you’re here to reminisce or just to remember what happened, let’s get into it.

What Happens in KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3?

Having been mildly teleported to a castle, specifically the castle of Princess Iris, Kazuma finds himself in a very strange situation. He’s still chasing the ideal NEET lifestyle from back home, and here he is with a princess basically offering him that in exchange for his stories about not only his adventures but his life in general.

While he’s initially shocked, a little speech from Princess Iris in which she says Kazuma is a lot like her older brother very quickly turns this from an uncomfortable situation into one he’d do anything to keep. The scene skips to him lying in a huge bed and being awakened by a butler before a maid comes in to clean his sheets. Naturally, Kazuma is a creep about the whole thing in Season 3, Episode 3, but hey, everyone knows what they’re in for with KonoSuba at this point.

The next few minutes involve Kazuma alienating Princess Iris because he’s incapable of dressing like a normal human being and then getting absolutely obliterated in chess and being the world’s worst loser. Anyone with siblings will likely get some weird flashbacks from the last bit, so be prepared if you’re one of those. It’s almost endearing, which is something Kazuma rarely manages, but that’s just how sweet Princess Iris is.

While Kazuma psyches himself up to chat up the maid once more, he’s rudely interrupted by none other than Darkness, Megumin, and Aqua and promptly embarrassed, as is the standard. It’s then announced that he’ll be leaving the castle to go back to being an adventurer, much to the chagrin of Kazuma himself, and that a banquet will be thrown in his honor.

After nearly having his arms ripped off by Darkness because he’s incapable of being socially gracious, even if it’s possible he was trying to help, Kazuma then finds a potential loophole. Apparently, a thief has been going around causing trouble for some nobles in the capital. Kazuma boldly claims he’ll be able to catch the thief, thinking he’d get to stay in the castle, and then gets told that, while his plan was nice in theory, it means he’ll still end up having to leave the castle. It was never going to go well, was it?

And that’s a recap of KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3.

