KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date And Time Confirmed

If you want the KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3 release date and time, then good news because we’ve got you covered. The long-running comedy anime has a lot of fans all over the place, and each episode brings with it more chances for the crew to cause chaos.

Image via Studio Drive

KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3, will release on April 24th. While we’ve not had a specific release time, we’d imagine it’ll come along at the same time as the first episode, which was 8 AM PT. That means that, for those of you in that time zone, you could potentially squeeze it in before work. For the rest of us, though, that means waiting until lunchtime or beyond to actually feast your eyes on whatever comes next for Kazuma and the gang.

If you’re someone who’s stumbled in here by accident, then KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is an intensely funny isekai anime that takes all the usual overpowered and harem tropes and basically turns them on their head. Kazuma is very much not the classic hero, and nor does he really want to be. As a NEET who got yeeted into another world trying to help someone, he’s just trying to find a way to settle back into his indoor ways, even though this new world is filled with magic.

The characters he ends up befriending are all slight twists on some classic fantasy tropes as well, with Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness being the main three. If you’re looking for an anime that’s not afraid to constantly mess with your expectations and a main character that borders on unlikeable 90 percent of the time, then make sure you jump into this series and start catching up on the previous two seasons.

And that’s the confirmed release date for KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3.

KonoSuba is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

