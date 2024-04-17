Image via Studio Drive
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Many talented voice artists worked on this gem.
KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is back with Season 3 and while it might have a new story it has most of the same incredible cast. Here is a full list of the English voice actors working on KonoSuba and where you may recognize them.

Arnie Pantoja as Kazuma Sato

While Arnie Pantoja has been working as an actor since 2005 the star has only appeared in a handful of anime series. Of course, the most notable of these is KonoSuba where he voices Kazuma Sato, but other brief appearances include One Punch Man, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Re: Zero.

Faye Mata as Aqua

Faye Mata is a true anime veteran but you might also recognize her as the voice of League of Legends champion Lulu. On the anime front, she has appeared in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, Fate/Apocrypha, Love Live!, and even Sailor Moon.

Cristina Valenzuela as Darkness

The voice behind Darkness in KonoSuba is Cristina Vee. This voice actor has appeared in a lot of your favorite shows and games including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Seven Deadly Sins, Sword Art Online, and even a brief appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Erica Mendez as Megumin

Megunin in KonoSuba is voiced by Erica Mendez. You’ll recognize her voice as the star behind Hunter x Hunter’s Gon, KILL la KILL’s Ryuko, and other characters from Demon Slayer, The Seven Deadly Sins, and The Promised Neverland.

KonoSuba English Voice Cast

  • Alex Von David as Axis Cultist
  • Allegra Clark as Sena
  • Billy Kametz as Kyoya Mitsurugi
  • Billy Kametz as Young Keele
  • Brianna Knickerbocker as Wiz
  • Brook Chalmers as Alderp Alexei Barnes
  • Christine Marie Cabanos as Angel
  • Doug Stone as Priest
  • Erika Harlacher as Luna
  • Frank Todaro as Driver
  • Imari Williams as Ruffian
  • Jackie Lastra as Fio / Komekko / Lean
  • Jake Eberle as Ignis Dustiness Ford
  • Jordan Reynolds as Heinz
  • Kayli Mills as Yunyun
  • Keith Silverstein as Galil / Keith
  • Kellen Goff as Hans
  • Kira Buckland as Chris
  • Kirk Thornton as Keele
  • Kyle Herbert as Confessor
  • Laura Stahl as Cabbage
  • Lucien Dodge as Dust
  • Patrick Seitz as Verdia
  • Patrick Seitz as Verdia / Beldia
  • Reba Buhr as Wolbach
  • Robbie Daymond as Vanir
  • Ryan Bartley as Chomusuke / Clemea
  • Sarah Anne Williams as Jarippa
  • Xander Mobus as Walther Alexei Barnes
