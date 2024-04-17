KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is back with Season 3 and while it might have a new story it has most of the same incredible cast. Here is a full list of the English voice actors working on KonoSuba and where you may recognize them.

Recommended Videos

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Image via Studio Drive

Arnie Pantoja as Kazuma Sato

While Arnie Pantoja has been working as an actor since 2005 the star has only appeared in a handful of anime series. Of course, the most notable of these is KonoSuba where he voices Kazuma Sato, but other brief appearances include One Punch Man, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Re: Zero.

Faye Mata as Aqua

Faye Mata is a true anime veteran but you might also recognize her as the voice of League of Legends champion Lulu. On the anime front, she has appeared in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, Fate/Apocrypha, Love Live!, and even Sailor Moon.

Cristina Valenzuela as Darkness

The voice behind Darkness in KonoSuba is Cristina Vee. This voice actor has appeared in a lot of your favorite shows and games including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Seven Deadly Sins, Sword Art Online, and even a brief appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Erica Mendez as Megumin

Megunin in KonoSuba is voiced by Erica Mendez. You’ll recognize her voice as the star behind Hunter x Hunter’s Gon, KILL la KILL’s Ryuko, and other characters from Demon Slayer, The Seven Deadly Sins, and The Promised Neverland.

KonoSuba English Voice Cast

Alex Von David as Axis Cultist

Allegra Clark as Sena

Billy Kametz as Kyoya Mitsurugi

Billy Kametz as Young Keele

Brianna Knickerbocker as Wiz

Brook Chalmers as Alderp Alexei Barnes

Christine Marie Cabanos as Angel

Doug Stone as Priest

Erika Harlacher as Luna

Frank Todaro as Driver

Imari Williams as Ruffian

Jackie Lastra as Fio / Komekko / Lean

Jake Eberle as Ignis Dustiness Ford

Jordan Reynolds as Heinz

Kayli Mills as Yunyun

Keith Silverstein as Galil / Keith

Kellen Goff as Hans

Kira Buckland as Chris

Kirk Thornton as Keele

Kyle Herbert as Confessor

Laura Stahl as Cabbage

Lucien Dodge as Dust

Patrick Seitz as Verdia

Patrick Seitz as Verdia / Beldia

Reba Buhr as Wolbach

Robbie Daymond as Vanir

Ryan Bartley as Chomusuke / Clemea

Sarah Anne Williams as Jarippa

Xander Mobus as Walther Alexei Barnes

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more