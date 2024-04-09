KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 Episode Release Dates and Time

Spring is the season of returning anime and one of the most anticipated additions is KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! So that you don’t miss out on any of the action here’s exactly when and what time episodes of KonoSuba Season 3 will arrive.

When Does KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 Release?

Image via Studio Drive

The first episode in KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 will air on April 10, 2024. From then until the season is concluded episodes will arrive weekly at the same time.

Unlike the first two seasons of the show, KonoSuba’s third season is expected to have 11 episodes in total. That means the show will be airing for as many weeks so to help you keep track, here is a table of the expected release dates for every new addition.

Episode Date Episode 1 April 10 Episode 2 April 17 Episode 3 April 24 Episode 4 May 1 Episode 5 May 8 Episode 6 May 15 Episode 7 May 22 Episode 8 May 29 Episode 9 June 5 Episode 10 June 12 Episode 11 June 19

If there are any significant changes to these dates this article will be updated to reflect the new information.

What Time Do New Episodes of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Release?

Fans can check out new episodes of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! at 8:00 am PT each Wednesday throughout Season 3. Typically release times don’t change unless there is a major issue.

The best place to watch the new season as it airs is on Crunchyroll which will have the show available in all major territories the second that episodes drop. This spring anime season has plenty of other returning hits including Mushoku Tensei which we also have episode release dates and times for.

