KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 Episode Release Dates and Time

It's finally back!
Ryan Galloway
Published: Apr 9, 2024 06:33 pm
Spring is the season of returning anime and one of the most anticipated additions is KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! So that you don’t miss out on any of the action here’s exactly when and what time episodes of KonoSuba Season 3 will arrive.

When Does KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 Release?

The first episode in KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 will air on April 10, 2024. From then until the season is concluded episodes will arrive weekly at the same time.

Unlike the first two seasons of the show, KonoSuba’s third season is expected to have 11 episodes in total. That means the show will be airing for as many weeks so to help you keep track, here is a table of the expected release dates for every new addition.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1April 10
Episode 2April 17
Episode 3April 24
Episode 4May 1
Episode 5May 8
Episode 6May 15
Episode 7May 22
Episode 8May 29
Episode 9June 5
Episode 10June 12
Episode 11June 19

If there are any significant changes to these dates this article will be updated to reflect the new information.

What Time Do New Episodes of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Release?

Fans can check out new episodes of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! at 8:00 am PT each Wednesday throughout Season 3. Typically release times don’t change unless there is a major issue.

The best place to watch the new season as it airs is on Crunchyroll which will have the show available in all major territories the second that episodes drop. This spring anime season has plenty of other returning hits including Mushoku Tensei which we also have episode release dates and times for.

