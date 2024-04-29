Attack on Titan Filler List: Does AOT Have Any Filler?

Frame Jump: Why I Never Cared For Attack On Titan
There’s nothing that can spoil an anime binge more than filler. The idea of watching content that isn’t a part of the main story just seems unnecessary, and can often break up the action drastically. Fortunately, Attack on Titan fans don’t have too much to worry about.

Does Attack on Titan Have Any Filler?

You’ll be pleased to hear that there is absolutely no filler material in Attack on Titan. This means you won’t need to skip any episodes, just binge from start to end and enjoy the wild adventures that take place on your screen.

Watching the Attack on Titan anime you’ll get exactly the story that was crafted with Isayama’s manga, but there are a few extra scenes added in simply for TV reasons. These extra scenes are included in episodes 22, 33, 38, 39, 40, and 41. However, they are tucked away inside episodes that include mostly manga canon, so you won’t want to skip any.

A big reason for the lack of filler in Attack on Titan is the length of the series. Outside of Season 1 each of the next releases was substantially shorter meaning there was no need to fill time with filler material. Longtime fans will also remember the long wait just to get more canon content and having filler would have pushed this timeline back even further.

With Attack on Titan being completed you can relax knowing you’ll never have to sit through filler when you go back and binge this iconic show, or if you’re someone who is enjoying it for the very first time.

You can stream Attack on Titan in its entirety right now on Crunchyroll alongside other streaming services in some regions. The series can also be enjoyed in manga form with the whole run available digitally and physically right now.

