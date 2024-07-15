Bye Bye, Earth Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Bye Bye, Earth Episode 2 release date, and why should you care? Well, if you’re here, we’re assuming you already watched the late-season debut episode, and that means you care because you’re worried about the last remaining human being in this strange place.

Recommended Videos

The Bye Bye, Earth Episode 2 release date is July 19. We’re not sure if Friday is the best day for anime in general, but a good Friday release does set you up for the weekend. It also means that you can sneak this in during your afternoon at work or school if you can get away with it, and that’s the kind of shenanigans that, for legal reasons, we probably can’t endorse. Probably.

Related: My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

What Happens in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 1?

Bye Bye, Earth kicks things off with a bunch of animal-people sitting around a lake figuring out what to do with the monster that’s just taken up residence in it. This is where we meet Belle, who’s unusual in this world because she’s the only human, or at least that seems to be the case. Belle’s a defiant sort, probably given the weird looks everyone gives her, and quickly gets to work.

The monster design is genuinely interesting here, and what appears to be a Kraken is actually a flower monster that’s all sorts of monsters crammed into one. Belle makes short work of it using her abilities, though, including the ability to run on water, and while the small town around the lake takes some damage, she ultimately comes out on top. However, the victory is bittersweet at best.

We then see Belle chatting and cooking with her master, Sion. She also laments having to do the job herself when her master would have done it better, and she then states that the Army of Insatiable Emptiness will come to find her soon. That’s a great metal band name, just FYI. It’s here that they discuss Belle undergoing trials to become a Nomad and then maybe find her own world.

Belle’s sword then glows, and we see a flashback of Belle’s early life and the bullying she endured, which could be explored more in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 2. It’s here that we see how she came across her unique sword, which was trapped before she came along. Belle wakes up in the morning and states that she’ll take the trials, and then undertakes her last lesson with Sion. He explains that she’ll have to take on a curse that will haunt her and that she’ll have to deal with that. The two exchange blood, and she makes her vow. Belle then loses her memories of her master and the two fight.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Bye Bye, Earth Episode 2.

Bye Bye, Earth is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy