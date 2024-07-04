Bye, Bye Earth anime poster artwork
Bye Bye, Earth Episode Release Dates & Time

Another great anime adaptation arriving in 2024.
Bye Bye, Earth is one of the most exciting new additions to the Summer 2024 anime season. So that you don’t miss out on any of the action, here is a look at what dates and times new episodes of Bye Bye, Earth will be released.

When Does Bye Bye, Earth Release?

Bye Bye Earth anime teaser visual
Bye Bye, Earth will premiere on July 12, 2024. Following this first episode, the show is expected to run through the entire summer anime season with new additions made weekly.

Right now the episode count has not been officially revealed, but rumors suggest it could be delivered in two cours. Furthermore, there have been reports that the run will last 20 episodes, however, that has not been confirmed.

Once we know for sure the episode count this release chart will be updated, but for now here’s a look at the dates you can expect to see the first 10 episodes of Bye Bye, Earth arrive on.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 12
Episode 2July 19
Episode 3July 26
Episode 4Aug. 2
Episode 5Aug. 9
Episode 6Aug. 16
Episode 7Aug. 23
Episode 8Aug. 30
Episode 9Sept. 6
Episode 10Sept. 13

Should the episode count differ, or any of these dates change this article will be updated so be sure to check back so that you can stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Bye Bye, Earth Release?

Bye Bye, Earth will air first in Japan on Fridays at 11:30 pm JST. This means fans in the West will get their chance to watch it on Crunchyroll early on Friday mornings. No exact time for its arrival has been shared yet, but typically simulcast shows land within the hours after their Japanese debut.

If you’re looking for more recommendations for the Summer 2024 anime season, here’s a look at our top picks at The Escapist.

