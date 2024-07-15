Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

The Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Episode 3 release date is the kind of information you’ll just want to have if you love the intensely odd action anime. The sequel is already two episodes in and shaping up to be more of the same show we all love.

Recommended Videos

Good news because the Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Episode 3 release date is July 21. We’re not 100% sure how serious the anime is going to be, but the oddball comedy of the first two episodes has been appreciated, especially when you compare it to some of the more serious action anime that we’ve been getting of late, and even this season. Compare this to something like Failure Frame, and you could be forgiven for the emotional whiplash that would entail.

Related: My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

What Happens in Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Episode 2?

Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Episode 2 starts off with the gang going into a hotel where there’s a fish that’s actually a man looking after the welcome desk. After freaking out for a bit, he makes sure to tell them to drink the drink they’ve been left, or they won’t survive. It turns out that the drink gives them the ability to breathe and talk underwater, which is a big deal because they all wake up underwater.

The scenes flit between a few other characters for a bit, and then we find our main group taking refuge inside. After a long chat, they turn into fish and go to find the human who was captured, who’s being held as a sacrifice to the Water God. The woman then breaks out of her cage, and she’s been doing just fine and then starts to fight the Water God. She beats the dragon with relative ease and then eats it and states that it’s not the real Water God.

We find out that this woman is from Daibolos and has dragon-slaying powers that stem from eating dragons. Natsu tries to fight back, but given that he’s a fire mage, he doesn’t do very well. Someone called Madmole the Armor Dragon turns up to save Kiria, the woman who was going to be sacrificed but not really, and then the sea splits into parts as the real Water God Dragon turns up to see what’s going on and who’s making all that noise.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Episode 3.

Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy