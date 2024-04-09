Is the Attack on Titan Anime Over?

Attack on Titan is the most iconic anime series of the last decade. The show blossomed in popularity during its run peaking in late 2023. If you’re someone who has been waiting to watch, you might be left wondering if Attack on Titan is finished.

Is Attack on Titan finished?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Yes, both the Attack on Titan anime and manga are completed. The final anime release for the show, Attack on Titan Season 4: The Final Chapters (Part 2) aired on Nov. 5, 2023. This adapted the final manga chapters for the series that ended its print run on April 9, 2021.

In total, the show ran for four seasons over 10 years. The first of these had 25 episodes that debuted in 2013. Season 2 had 12 episodes and arrived years later in 2017. Next, in 2018 fans got Season 3 Part 1, and the year after Part 2, with 22 new episodes total. The most confusing of these releases, Season 4 was released over three years starting in 2020 and concluding in 2023 with 28 episodes and two specials. Let’s not forget there’s even more OVA content that was released alongside these seasons.

This means if you haven’t yet watched Attack on Titan you can start from the beginning and binge right through to the end without waiting for any more content. It’s not out of the question that a sequel or spin-off could be made, but it is unlikely. Attack on Titan is one of those series that came to a natural end, so bringing it back doesn’t seem like a good idea. Perhaps in a few decades, a reboot will be justified, but for now, let’s hope it gets time to rest.

Whatever way you prefer to enjoy things, anime or manga, there’s never been a better time to check out Attack on Titan than right now.

