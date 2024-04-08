Category:
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 Episode Release Dates and Time

The second season is finally back.
Published: Apr 7, 2024 10:52 pm
Mushoku Tensei screenshot
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation kicked off Season 2 back in June of 2023 and now almost a year later it’s back to finish things off. So that you don’t miss out on any of Season 2 Part 2 here’s all the info on when you can watch Mushoku Tensei.

When Does Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 Release?

Mushoku Tensei season 2 keyart
The first episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 aired on April 7, 2024. New episodes will continue to arrive weekly on Sundays until the season is complete which will be 12 weeks.

Given that the first part of this season arrived in 2023, the newly released episodes will start from episode 13. Here is a list of the expected dates for every new episode in Mushoku Tensei Season 2.

EpisodeDate
Episode 13April 7
Episode 14April 14
Episode 15April 21
Episode 16April 28
Episode 17May 5
Episode 18May 12
Episode 19May 19
Episode 20May 26
Episode 21June 2
Episode 22June 9
Episode 23June 16
Episode 24June 23

If you aren’t already caught up, the first 12 episodes of Mushoku Tensei are available to stream today and will be necessary to watch before jumping into the new additions.

What Time Do New Episodes of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Release?

Episodes of Mushoku Tensei will air at 8:30 am PT each Sunday. This began on April 7 and should remain the time for new episodes throughout the rest of the season unless there are any significant changes.

New episodes of Mushoku Tensei will arrive on Crunchyroll simulcast with Japan so you shouldn’t have any problems with spoilers. While you’re waiting for new episodes why not check out more of this spring’s season of anime? Here are our best suggestions to check out.

