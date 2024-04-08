Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 Episode Release Dates and Time

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation kicked off Season 2 back in June of 2023 and now almost a year later it’s back to finish things off. So that you don’t miss out on any of Season 2 Part 2 here’s all the info on when you can watch Mushoku Tensei.

When Does Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 Release?

The first episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 aired on April 7, 2024. New episodes will continue to arrive weekly on Sundays until the season is complete which will be 12 weeks.

Given that the first part of this season arrived in 2023, the newly released episodes will start from episode 13. Here is a list of the expected dates for every new episode in Mushoku Tensei Season 2.

Episode Date Episode 13 April 7 Episode 14 April 14 Episode 15 April 21 Episode 16 April 28 Episode 17 May 5 Episode 18 May 12 Episode 19 May 19 Episode 20 May 26 Episode 21 June 2 Episode 22 June 9 Episode 23 June 16 Episode 24 June 23

If you aren’t already caught up, the first 12 episodes of Mushoku Tensei are available to stream today and will be necessary to watch before jumping into the new additions.

What Time Do New Episodes of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Release?

Episodes of Mushoku Tensei will air at 8:30 am PT each Sunday. This began on April 7 and should remain the time for new episodes throughout the rest of the season unless there are any significant changes.

New episodes of Mushoku Tensei will arrive on Crunchyroll simulcast with Japan so you shouldn’t have any problems with spoilers. While you’re waiting for new episodes why not check out more of this spring’s season of anime? Here are our best suggestions to check out.

