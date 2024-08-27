When Does Look Back Release in the United States?

Few movies have captured the praise that Look Back has received since its release in Japan earlier in 2024. With so much hype behind the film naturally, international fans have been waiting for their chance to watch, and finally, the United States will get theirs.

Look Back is finally coming to the United States and the highly rated anime film will arrive in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024. No specific cinemas have been listed for the release, so we suggest checking your local establishment for showtimes.

Studio Durian’s first major film, Look Back was first released in Japan on June 28, 2024, to high praise from both fans and critics. Since then everyone around the globe has been waiting for their shot to see the movie, and now fans in the United States have finally gotten it.

Unfortunately, there’s no news as to a release for other international regions, so those fans in the United Kingdom, Australia, or elsewhere will need to wait for more news. The silver lining is that since there’s not a United States release date, other English-speak regions should get there sometime soon.

Some lucky fans in the United States have already had a chance to see the film themselves, as it first premiered during the JAPAN CUTS Film Festival in New York City in July. Of course, this was a limited screening, and those who weren’t able to make it have been stuck waiting for an official release — which is now finally here.

Look Back is a story written by Tatsuki Fujimoto the creator of Chainsaw Man, and is by all accounts one of the greatest anime movies in recent years. If you have the chance make sure to go out and see Look Back when it finally arrives in the United States this October.

