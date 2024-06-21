Look Back Anime Release Date Confirmed

Look Back is a highly anticipated film adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s (Chainsaw Man) one-shot of the same name. Now, we finally have a date for a North American premiere. So, when is the anime film slated to be released in theaters?

Recommended Videos

When Will the Look Back Anime Release?

Look Back set its North American premiere date for July 14, 2024. The film will be a part of the JAPAN CUTS Film Festival, where it will have its first screening two weeks after the film gets a wide release in Japan on June 28. Look Back was the first major one-shot that mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto released after his seminal work Chainsaw Man. Following the ending of Part One of the popular Chainsaw Man manga, Fujimoto released Look Back as a somber and reflective one-shot that’s grounded in reality. The manga is a powerful work of art that manages to tell a heart-wrenching story of friendship between two young girls.

With the festival premiere set in mid-July, it wouldn’t be surprising if the distributors handling Look Back followed this exclusive screening with a wider release date toward the end of the year. Usually, Summer movie releases in Japan are followed by Winter releases in North America. Regardless, it will be interesting to see the marketing for the film ramp up closer to the premiere, as well as get first reactions and reviews from those attending the JAPAN CUTS Film Festival in New York City.

Related: All Anime Shows & Movies Debuting in June 2024

Hopefully, if this adaptation is as successful as the first season of Chainsaw Man, this will lead to more adaptations of Fujimoto’s vast body of work. Whether it be an anime adaptation of Fire Punch or his other popular one-shot, Goodbye Eri, the mangaka’s bibliography is filled with fascinating and often meta stories.

So, the U.S. Premiere for Look Back is set for July 14, 2024, with a wider release date unannounced at this point.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy