All Anime Shows & Movies Debuting in June 2024

There’s plenty of anime to enjoy during the Spring anime season but if you’re looking for something fresh to watch in June of 2024, we’ve got you covered with a look at everything making its debut during the month.

All Anime Coming in June 2024

This article will include all anime series and movies making their debut in June 2024. Of course, there are plenty of other continuing series that are already airing which will have new episodes next month, but these are the ones that are yet to make their start.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture

Screenshot via Studio Sunrise

After a successful release in Japanese theaters in May, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is finally coming to the West, this time in the form of a series set to launch on Disney Plus.

While the story will be told in four parts with four films in Japanese theaters, Disney Plus will get 12 episodes telling the same story set to debut on June 21. The story will take place years after the original Code Geass anime and introduce fans to new characters including the two brothers Roze and Ash.

Sword of the Demon Hunter

Screenshot via Yokohama Animation Lab

Arriving on June 27, Sword of the Demon Hunter is finally getting an anime adaption. This adaption of the popular light novel and manga series was first announced in 2021 and now it’s almost here.

The story will introduce viewers to Jinta the protector of Kadono as he attempts to stop the impending arrival of a Demon God that he was warned about. From this moment his future is linked with the fight against demons for centuries.

Bocchi the Rock! Re: (Movie)

Screenshot via CloverWorks

Releasing in Japanese theaters on June 7 is Bocchi the Rock! Re: A compilation film based on the hit anime from CloverWorks. Sadly this won’t be available to watch in movies outside of Japan, but it shouldn’t be too much of an issue since the original series is available to binge via Crunchyroll.

A Few Moments of Cheers (Movie)

Image via 100Studio

An anime original film called A Few Moments of Cheers is set to land in Japanese theaters on June 14 bringing a unique art style and narrative to audiences around the country. This story is centered around Kanata a high schooler with a love for music who starts crafting music videos and a teacher named Yu who previously gave up on their musical dreams. It isn’t clear if and when this film will be available internationally.

Gintama on Theater 2D: Ikkoku Keisei-hen (Movie)

Image via Bandai Namco Pictures

Gintama fans in Japan are set to receive a treat when Gintama on Theater 2D: Ikkoku Keisei-hen arrives in theaters. This movie set to launch on June 21 will recap the Courtesan of the Nation Arc from the original anime as part of the Gintama 20th Anniversary Project.

Look Back (Movie)

Screenshot via Studio Durian

Chainsaw Man fans are getting a new movie from the mind of Tatsuki Fujimoto called Look Back. This story is not connected to the popular Shonen series, instead, it is based on Fujimoto’s one-shot called Look Back. Arriving on June 28, this coming-of-age story tells the tale of two girls who share a love for drawing manga as they grow up together in a small town. An international release date hasn’t yet been set.

