My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 Release Date Confirmed

We’re now in the thick of My Hero Academia Season 7 and Episode 15 looks to continue the high-octane action fans have been given in this latest run. So you don’t miss out on a moment, here’s exactly when Episode 15 will be released.

Recommended Videos

When Does My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 Release?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 is set to be released on Aug. 31, 2024. It will first air in Japan and then be available to stream at 2:30 am PT, so you can enjoy the new episode as soon as you wake up on Saturday morning.

Season 7 of My Hero Academia is nearing its conclusion. There are just 21 episodes scheduled in this latest batch, so fans have about five more weeks to enjoy before the series is back on break. No timeline has yet been announced for Season 8, so it could be a while before fans get more.

The good news is that even when Season 7 of My Hero Academia is over you can always binge through the manga which is now complete. Earlier this month the final chapter of the series was released meaning you can now visit Viz Media to binge through all the series has to offer from start to finish.

With a few days still to go before Episode 15’s arrival now might be the perfect time to start that binge. Alternatively, you could catch up on what happened in recent episodes as all of Season 7 so far is live on Crunchyroll to enjoy once again.

Expect new episodes of My Hero Academia to air each week until the middle of October, and if you’re after exact dates then you can check out the Episode Release Date list here at Escapist Magazine which is always maintained to ensure no delays go unnoticed.

You can stream My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy