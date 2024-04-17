My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Episode Release Dates and Time

It’s Quirk season as My Hero Academia is back for its seventh run. You won’t want to miss any of the action and to help you out, here is a look at what date and time every episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 is expected to land.

When Does My Hero Academia Season 7 Release?

My Hero Academia Season 7 will air its first episode on May 4, 2024. Like other seasons, this next drop of episodes is expected to air weekly for 25 weeks. This means you’ll get 25 new episodes of My Hero Academia in 2024.

So you can be sure not to miss any episodes as they drop, here is a look at the expected dates for each episode of My Hero Academia Season 7:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 May 4 Episode 2 May 11 Episode 3 May 18 Episode 4 May 25 Episode 5 June 1 Episode 6 June 8 Episode 7 June 15 Episode 8 June 22 Episode 9 June 29 Episode 10 July 6 Episode 11 July 13 Episode 12 July 20 Episode 13 July 27 Episode 14 Aug. 3 Episode 15 Aug. 10 Episode 16 Aug. 17 Episode 17 Aug. 24 Episode 18 Aug. 31 Episode 19 Sept. 7 Episode 20 Sept. 14 Episode 21 Sept. 21 Episode 22 Sept. 28 Episode 23 Oct. 5 Episode 24 Oct. 12 Episode 25 Oct. 19

What Time Do New Episodes of My Hero Academia Release?

Episodes of My Hero Academia Season 7 are expected to arrive on Crunchyroll at 2:30 am PT each Saturday throughout its run. That means you can kick off your weekend with some My Hero action.

Crunchyroll will be the go-to place to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 as it releases in Japan, and you should expect this next season to run from early May to late October. That’s two cours of My Hero Academia to enjoy back-to-back.

