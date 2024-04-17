My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Episode Release Dates and Time

It’s Quirk season as My Hero Academia is back for its seventh run. You won’t want to miss any of the action and to help you out, here is a look at what date and time every episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 is expected to land.
When Does My Hero Academia Season 7 Release?
My Hero Academia Season 7 will air its first episode on May 4, 2024. Like other seasons, this next drop of episodes is expected to air weekly for 25 weeks. This means you’ll get 25 new episodes of My Hero Academia in 2024.
So you can be sure not to miss any episodes as they drop, here is a look at the expected dates for each episode of My Hero Academia Season 7:
|Episode Number
|Release Date
|Episode 1
|May 4
|Episode 2
|May 11
|Episode 3
|May 18
|Episode 4
|May 25
|Episode 5
|June 1
|Episode 6
|June 8
|Episode 7
|June 15
|Episode 8
|June 22
|Episode 9
|June 29
|
|Episode 10
|July 6
|Episode 11
|July 13
|Episode 12
|July 20
|Episode 13
|July 27
|Episode 14
|Aug. 3
|Episode 15
|Aug. 10
|Episode 16
|Aug. 17
|Episode 17
|Aug. 24
|Episode 18
|Aug. 31
|Episode 19
|Sept. 7
|Episode 20
|Sept. 14
|Episode 21
|Sept. 21
|Episode 22
|Sept. 28
|Episode 23
|Oct. 5
|Episode 24
|Oct. 12
|Episode 25
|Oct. 19
What Time Do New Episodes of My Hero Academia Release?
Episodes of My Hero Academia Season 7 are expected to arrive on Crunchyroll at 2:30 am PT each Saturday throughout its run. That means you can kick off your weekend with some My Hero action.
Crunchyroll will be the go-to place to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 as it releases in Japan, and you should expect this next season to run from early May to late October. That’s two cours of My Hero Academia to enjoy back-to-back.