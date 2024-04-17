Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and Uraraka standing in wind
My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Episode Release Dates and Time

We've all been waiting.
It’s Quirk season as My Hero Academia is back for its seventh run. You won’t want to miss any of the action and to help you out, here is a look at what date and time every episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 is expected to land.

When Does My Hero Academia Season 7 Release?

My Hero Academia key art
My Hero Academia Season 7 will air its first episode on May 4, 2024. Like other seasons, this next drop of episodes is expected to air weekly for 25 weeks. This means you’ll get 25 new episodes of My Hero Academia in 2024.

So you can be sure not to miss any episodes as they drop, here is a look at the expected dates for each episode of My Hero Academia Season 7:

Episode NumberRelease Date
Episode 1May 4
Episode 2May 11
Episode 3May 18
Episode 4May 25
Episode 5June 1
Episode 6June 8
Episode 7June 15
Episode 8June 22
Episode 9June 29
Episode 10July 6
Episode 11July 13
Episode 12July 20
Episode 13July 27
Episode 14Aug. 3
Episode 15Aug. 10
Episode 16Aug. 17
Episode 17Aug. 24
Episode 18Aug. 31
Episode 19Sept. 7
Episode 20Sept. 14
Episode 21Sept. 21
Episode 22Sept. 28
Episode 23Oct. 5
Episode 24Oct. 12
Episode 25Oct. 19

What Time Do New Episodes of My Hero Academia Release?

Episodes of My Hero Academia Season 7 are expected to arrive on Crunchyroll at 2:30 am PT each Saturday throughout its run. That means you can kick off your weekend with some My Hero action.

Crunchyroll will be the go-to place to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 as it releases in Japan, and you should expect this next season to run from early May to late October. That’s two cours of My Hero Academia to enjoy back-to-back.

