Kagurabachi Chapter 47 Release Date & Time

Kagurabachi is one of the most hyped Shonen series in serialization right now, and the best part is there are not many chapters to read for new fans to get started. Whether you’re new, or someone trying to stay up-to-date, here’s when Chapter 47 will arrive.

When Does Kagurabachi Chapter 47 Release?

Kagurabachi Chapter 47 will be released on Sept. 1, 2024, at 8 am PT. That means you can kick off September with the next entry into this story, and as usual you can do so completely for free.

Chapter 47 of Kagurabachi will be available to read for free alongside the previous two chapters on the Viz Media website, or the Shonen Jump app. If you need to catch up on everything that has happened prior to these chapters then you’ll need a subscription to gain access to the whole catalog. The good news is that you don’t just get access to Kagurabachi, but also all of the other manga available in Viz Media’s library.

Now’s the perfect time to get caught up on Kagurabachi. With My Hero Academia having ended and Jujutsu Kaisen’s conclusion just weeks away, Kagurabachi could be the next big series to take up the Weekly Shonen Jump mantle. Of course, that remains to be seen.

Given that Kagurabachi is first released in Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine in Japan you can expect spoilers to surface on social media in the days before its release. We suggest you take care when browsing if you want to avoid spoilers as the series in this magazine often begin trending as spoilers are plastered across the internet.

While you wait for Chapter 47 of Kagurabachi to arrive, now’s the perfect time to get caught up, alternatively, you can try something new, and here’s a look at our favorite Shonen series in serialization right now.

