The 5 Best Manga To Read After Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is about to end, or has just ended depending on when you are reading this, but that doesn’t mean your journey with manga has to end. There are still plenty of great series to pick up after Jujutsu Kaisen, and here are our favorites.

Recommended Videos

The Best Manga To Read After Jujutsu Kaisen Ends

Jujutsu Kaisen might be one of the most popular manga series there has been in recent times, but there are still plenty of other great alternatives to keep your reading going after it ends. Naturally given the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen, there are likely plenty of new readers getting into the space for the first time so here are five of our favorite Shonen series that can help fill the void after you say goodbye to Yuji and the crew.

Chainsaw Man

Another of the most iconic manga series still running in 2024, Chainsaw Man is the perfect replacement for Jujutsu Kaisen. If you’ve been attracted to Gege Akutami’s willingness to kill off key characters then say hello to Tatsuki Fujimoto who is willing to do the same in the most violent ways.

Chainsaw Man follows Denji who becomes the Chainsaw Man after his friend and Chainsaw Devil Pochita replaces his heart to keep him alive. This leads Denji to join Public Safety, an organization that protects society from devils, but his motivation is simpler, he just wants to meet girls.

Throughout the 175 chapters so far Chainsaw Man has provided twists and turns along with some of manga’s most confronting moments. If you want to check out a series that’s equally as intricate as Jujutsu Kaisen and still has that violent Shonen flare, then Chainsaw Man is the perfect choice for you.

Nue’s Exorcist

Jujutsu Kaisen fans who like the supernatural side of the show can check out Nue’s Exorcist for another spirit-based action story. Also serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, this show is about Gakuro Yajima and Nue, the spirit who lends him the power to destroy other spirits and get revenge for the death of his father.

While it is a completely different story, there are a lot of similarities between Nue’s Exorcist and Jujutsu Kaisen, so it should be easy to pick up and follow. Right now there are just 63 chapters of the manga, so it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. That means 2024 is the perfect time to jump on board and start reading.

Sakamoto Days

Image by VIZ/Yuto Suzuki

You’ll be hearing a lot about Sakamoto Days in 2025 with the release of its anime, but it is still one of the best Shonen manga in serialization today. Narratively it doesn’t share a lot with Jujutsu Kaisen, but the action is just as incredible.

Taro Sakamoto is a retired hitman who is thrust back into the world as enemies of his past plot their revenge. With a family to defend a now out of shape Taro goes right back to work showcasing his incredible combat skills while training to maintain the subdued life he now knows.

If you’re just looking for a fun story with incredible action then Sakamoto Days is the one for you. There are 179 chapters available to binge now with many more to come.

Kaiju no. 8

Image via Crunchyroll/Toho

If you haven’t yet heard about Kaiju No. 8 then you’re in luck, you’ve got a fresh story to sink your teeth into. Another of the series still in serialization, this manga isn’t your normal Kaiju series, this is one that puts the protagonist in the shoes of the giant beast.

Think Attack on Titan but with monsters and a completely different story and setting. This series has its fair share of twists and turns, but the selling point here is the great action and incredible art style. A defense force has been created to defend Japan from the wrath of Kaiju, and Kafka Hibino is their latest recruit after sacrificing himself to save a coworker, and ultimately gaining Kaiju powers in the process. Now he struggles between working for an organization crafted to destroy Kaiju while being one.

While Kaiju No. 8 is said to be ending soon it isn’t over yet. There are 112 chapters ready-to-read and fans can expect to get more each fortnight.

Kagurabachi

Image via Shueisha

Yes, we’re going to recommend Kagurabachi despite how much the internet has meme’d this series. The truth is that it’s really good, and could be the next big Shonen.

If you like sword combat, a dark story, and cool characters then you’re going to find value in Kagurabachi. This series follows Chihiro who’s father is a swordsmith who is killed by the Yakuza, setting him off on a journey for revenge. There’s no secret as to what Chihiro’s motivation is, or what he’s going to do, but it looks incredible on the page.

You can read Kagurabachi along with all of the other manga mentioned here on the Viz Media website or Shonen Jump app now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy